These are the best stats and numbers from the DII football top 25 in Week 9

Week 9 of the DII football season saw the highest scoring game of the season unfold. The 24 top 25 teams that were in action combined to break the 1,000 point barrier (1,024 to be precise) for the first time this season. And that was with DII football's highest-scoring offense, Valdosta State, idle.

There were plenty of big numbers to take away from the box scores. Let's jump right into this week's top 25.

The top 25 by the numbers for Week 9

0

Upsets in DII football this week. Two top 25 teams did lose this week, but both were at the hands of higher ranked teams. No. 12 West Chester locked up a spot in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title game by defeating No. 15 Kutztown, 38-21, and...

1

Overtime needed for No. 8 Tarleton State to defeat No. 10 MSU Texas. The Texans magical run continues, now 8-0 on the season and guaranteed at least a share of the Lone Star Conference title.

2

Shutouts posted by the top 25. No. 13 Colorado State-Pueblo blanked Fort Lewis 39-0 while Kentucky Wesleyan posted a goose egg against No. 25 Hillsdale.

Two was also the number of top 25 teams that had two rushers break the 100-yard mark. Justice Evans (137 yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Balega (101 yards) ran amok for No. 22 Indiana (Pa) while Tristan Tucker (108 yards rushing, all 33 yards receiving for the Bisons) and Malik Matthews (100 yards, one touchdown) racked up yards for No. 23 Harding's No. 2-ranked rushing offense. Michael Roots (130 yards, one touchdown) and Cedric Cooper (97 yards, four touchdowns) just missed for No. 20 Central Washington but led the way with five combined touchdowns.

5

Touchdowns No. 11 Northwest Missouri State's freshman quarterback Braden Wright was responsible for. Three came on the ground and two came in the air. Though he didn't have the yardage numbers that others had, he certainly deserves recognition. No. 22 Indiana (Pa)'s Lenny Williams, Jr. had a short day in the Crimson Hawks blowout, but he racked up four touchdowns without putting up a bunch of yards.

11

Teams that scored more than 40 points this week. Four of those teams — No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (63), No. 6 Colorado School of Mines (84), No. 11 Northwest Missouri State (62), and No. 20 Central Washington (62) — dropped more than 60, the most teams to do so in one week this season.

13

Seconds left on the clock when No. 14 Notre Dame (OH)'s freshman stud running back Jaleel McLaughlin punched in the game-winning touchdown against unranked Charleston (WV). The Falcons won 17-10.

22

Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for No. 1 Minnesota State. We'll just leave this counter up until further notice. The Mustangs were dominant once again, upending Wayne State (Neb.) 55-2.

126

Total points scored by No. 6 Colorado School of Mines and South Dakota Mines. A remarkable 91 of those points came in the first half. The game had plenty of big-time stats, and NCAA.com broke down the 12 craziest numbers from DII football's most action-packed game of the season.

Here is a position by position breakdown of this weekend's standout performers in the top 25:

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback School Stats Isaac Harker Colorado School of Mines 372 yards, 5 TD Barrett Renner Southern Arkansas 349 total yards, 1 TD Reilly Hennessey Central Washington 343 total yards, 3 TD Jayru Campbell Ferris State 327 total yards, 5 total TD Layton Rabb MSU Texas 313 total yards, 3 total TD

Running Back School Stats Xavier Turner Tarleton State 214 yards, 1 TD Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 185 yards, 1 TD Cameron Mayberry Colorado School of Mines 151 yards, 4 TD Shun'cee Thomas Ouachita Baptist 142 yards, 1 TD Toriano Clinton UIndy 140 yards, 3 TD

RECEIVERS

Receiver School Stats Daveon Bell UIndy 182 yards, 1 TD Sean O'Dell Colorado School of Mines 129 yards, 1 TD Brody Oliver Colorado School of Mines 123 yards, 2 TD Juwan Johnson MSU Texas 123 yards, 1 TD Karonce Higgins Southern Arkansas 123 yards, 1 TD

Outside the top 25

Here's your weekly dose of Bowie State's Amir Hall who continued his huge season. Hall threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, giving him his seventh 300-yard performance of the season. He also added 35 yards rushing.

Slippery Rock is making its case stronger for a spot in the top 25. The Rock will face West Chester in the PSAC championship after defeating Cal (Pa.) this weekend. Wes Hills topped 200 yards for the second-straight week, reeling off 248 yards and four touchdowns.

FB: 3-2-1 CHAMPS! Rock claims the outright PSAC West title with a 44-21 win at Cal U. SRU claims its 5th PSAC West title since 2011. We'll host West Chester Nov. 10 for PSAC championship. Lots more to come in a bit. #RockFB pic.twitter.com/7pF7RUR1wz — Rock Athletics (@Rock_Athletics) October 27, 2018

Chowan's Bryce Witt had another big performance in the air and on the ground. The quarterback threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns while adding 136 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Virginia Union's Tabyus Taylor has made a home for himself in the end zone. He ran for 231 yards and four touchdowns this week. That gives him five games with three or more touchdowns this season.

It was just another day at the office for Sioux Falls Gabriel Watson. DII football's most consistent running back in 2018 poured on another 185 yards and two touchdowns to his season totals (1,702 yards rushing, 23 touchdowns). He has yet to run for less than 126 yards in any week this season and with two games left, should have a chance at the 2,000 yard mark. No. 1 Minnesota State's stingy defense is on deck Nov. 3, so it will be a matchup worth watching.

