College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule, times, TV channel

The first of five initial College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday, Oct. 30. Below, find the complete schedule, announcement times and TV channel information for future CFP poll releases and this year's games.

Each week, the selection committee's Top 25 will be revealed. The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings will play in the semifinals and the chance to win a national championship. Alabama is the defending national champion, beating Georgia for the title.

Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame were revealed as the top four teams in the first set of rankings released Oct. 30. Click here for the full top 25.

College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule, times

There will be weekly rankings reveals during the season, starting after Week 9. Each week, there will be new Top 25 rankings, the last being selection day. All but one of the announcements will be on Tuesday; the final rankings will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Date Time, Network Tuesday, Oct. 30 7-8 p.m. ET, ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 6* 9-9:30 p.m., ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 13 7-8 p.m., ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 20 7-8 p.m., ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 27 7-7:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday, Dec. 2 (selection day) 12-4 p.m., ESPN

*Approximate start time is 9 p.m. The rankings will be revealed between the Michigan State-Kansas and Duke-Kentucky Champions Classic basketball doubleheader.

2018 CFP schedule

Game Date/Time Location Semifinal (Orange Bowl) Dec. 29, 2018 Miami, Fla. Semifinal (Cotton Bowl) Dec. 29, 2018 Arlington, Texas National Championship Jan. 7, 2018 Santa Clara, Calif.

College Football Playoff rankings: TV channel

The rankings for all weeks will be revealed live on ESPN.

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.

2014

Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

College Football Playoff rankings: No. 1 teams

Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

2014

Week 10: Mississippi State

Week 11: Mississippi State

Week 12: Mississippi State

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16 (selection day): Alabama

2015

Week 9: Clemson

Week 10: Clemson

Week 11: Clemson

Week 12: Clemson

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2016

Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: (selection day) Alabama

2017