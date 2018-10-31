College football awards: 13 top scholar-athletes named finalists for Campbell Trophy

The National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame have announced the 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the best football scholar-athlete in the country.
The 13 finalists were selected from a semifinal list of 179 players. All finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will go to New York City for the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4. The winner will be announced at the dinner and will have the scholarship increased to $25,000. The event can be watched online on ESPN3 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The moment when Risner learned he was a finalist for the #CampbellTrophy.— K-State Football (@KStateFB) October 31, 2018
Congrats, Dalton, on becoming the 6th 'Cat to receive this honor! #KStateFB
📝 https://t.co/DbfX7Jh1d3 pic.twitter.com/ulZxAu62v1
Here are the 13 finalists:
|Scholar-athlete
|Position
|School
|GPA
|Major
|Kenneth Brinson
|LB
|Army
|3.96
|Chemical Engineering
|Taryn Christion
|QB
|South Dakota State
|3.61
|Business Economics
|De'Arius Christmas
|LB
|Grambling State
|3.82
|Engineering Technology
|D'Cota Dixon
|S
|Wisconsin
|3.32
|Rehabilitation Psychology
|Ryan Finley
|QB
|North Carolina State
|3.76
|Psychology
|Piercen Harnish
|LB
|St. Francis (Ind.)
|3.96
|Finance
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|Penn State
|3.31
|Accounting
|Dalton Risner
|OL
|Kansas State
|3.60
|Communication Studies
|Max Scharping
|OL
|Northern Illinois
|3.99
|Kinesiology
|Eric Stevenson
|LB
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|3.83
|Economics
|Easton Stick
|QB
|North Dakota State
|3.92
|Sport Management
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Notre Dame
|3.73
|Mechanical Engineering
|Christian Wilkins
|DL
|Clemson
|3.33
|Communication Studies
Congrats Kenneth Brinson!— Army WP Football (@ArmyWP_Football) October 31, 2018
The Senior LB was named one of the @NFFNetwork's 13 #CampbellTrophy finalists.#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/mubdOnBYX7