College football awards: 13 top scholar-athletes named finalists for Campbell Trophy

The National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame have announced the 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the best football scholar-athlete in the country.

MORE: How the first CFP rankings predict the semifinals | Does strength of schedule matter?

The 13 finalists were selected from a semifinal list of 179 players. All finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will go to New York City for the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4. The winner will be announced at the dinner and will have the scholarship increased to $25,000. The event can be watched online on ESPN3 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The moment when Risner learned he was a finalist for the #CampbellTrophy.



Congrats, Dalton, on becoming the 6th 'Cat to receive this honor! #KStateFB



📝 https://t.co/DbfX7Jh1d3 pic.twitter.com/ulZxAu62v1 — K-State Football (@KStateFB) October 31, 2018

Here are the 13 finalists:

Scholar-athlete Position School GPA Major Kenneth Brinson LB Army 3.96 Chemical Engineering Taryn Christion QB South Dakota State 3.61 Business Economics De'Arius Christmas LB Grambling State 3.82 Engineering Technology D'Cota Dixon S Wisconsin 3.32 Rehabilitation Psychology Ryan Finley QB North Carolina State 3.76 Psychology Piercen Harnish LB St. Francis (Ind.) 3.96 Finance Trace McSorley QB Penn State 3.31 Accounting Dalton Risner OL Kansas State 3.60 Communication Studies Max Scharping OL Northern Illinois 3.99 Kinesiology Eric Stevenson LB Wheaton (Ill.) 3.83 Economics Easton Stick QB North Dakota State 3.92 Sport Management Drue Tranquill LB Notre Dame 3.73 Mechanical Engineering Christian Wilkins DL Clemson 3.33 Communication Studies