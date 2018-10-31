football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 31, 2018

College football awards: 13 top scholar-athletes named finalists for Campbell Trophy

The National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame have announced the 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the best football scholar-athlete in the country.

The 13 finalists were selected from a semifinal list of 179 players. All finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will go to New York City for the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4. The winner will be announced at the dinner and will have the scholarship increased to $25,000. The event can be watched online on ESPN3 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the 13 finalists:

Scholar-athlete Position School GPA Major
Kenneth Brinson LB Army 3.96 Chemical Engineering
Taryn Christion QB South Dakota State 3.61 Business Economics
De'Arius Christmas LB Grambling State 3.82 Engineering Technology
D'Cota Dixon S Wisconsin 3.32 Rehabilitation Psychology
Ryan Finley QB North Carolina State 3.76 Psychology
Piercen Harnish LB St. Francis (Ind.) 3.96 Finance
Trace McSorley QB Penn State 3.31 Accounting
Dalton Risner OL Kansas State 3.60 Communication Studies
Max Scharping OL Northern Illinois 3.99 Kinesiology
Eric Stevenson LB Wheaton (Ill.) 3.83 Economics
Easton Stick QB North Dakota State 3.92 Sport Management
Drue Tranquill LB Notre Dame 3.73 Mechanical Engineering
Christian Wilkins DL Clemson 3.33 Communication Studies

 