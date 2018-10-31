North Dakota State, James Madison lead NCAA committee's top 10 FCS football rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee revealed its top 10 rankings Wednesday evening with defending national champion and undefeated North Dakota State (8-0) leading the way as the top-ranked team.
Right behind the Bison at No. 2 is James Madison (6-2), followed by UC Davis (7-1), Weber State (6-2) and Elon (5-2).
Rounding out the top 10 is Kennesaw State (7-1) at sixth, South Dakota State (5-2) at seventh, Wofford (6-2) at eighth, Eastern Washington (6-2) at ninth and Delaware (6-2) at 10th.
This is the third straight year that the committee has publicly released a midseason ranking. This will be the only ranking released by the committee prior to the final bracket being revealed at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on Selection Sunday, Nov. 18, on ESPNU.
The 2018 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams will be seeded, receive first-round byes and host second-round games. The 16 other teams will bid to host first-round games.
First-round games take place Saturday, Nov. 24, and the championship will conclude with the national championship game on Saturday, Jan. 5 at noon Eastern time in Frisco, Texas. The national championship game will be on ESPN2.
Tickets for the Division I championship game are available at ncaa.com/fcs.
