The Pittsburgh Panthers football team will be wearing special helmet decals to honor the Tree of Life Synagogue victims.

The Panthers announced this week they will be wearing a "Pittsburgh Strong" decal on the back of the helmet for Friday's game at No. 25 Virginia. The game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Eleven people were killed in a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh previously shared a statement on Twitter that day, ahead of the Panthers' game against Duke. Pittsburgh won, 54-45, by outscoring the Blue Devils 19-3 in the fourth quarter.

"We play today's game with the heaviest of hearts, sorrowful for the tragic events that took place at the Tree of Life synagogue. The Squirrel Hill community is on our hearts. We stand strongly united in support of them, while simultaneously standing against senseless acts of violence that attempt to divide us."

On the field, Pittsburgh is joined by the Cavaliers and Virginia Tech with only one loss in the ACC Coastal standings. Virginia is 4-1, while the Panthers and Hokies are 3-1. With a win, Pittsburgh could end the week in sole possession of first place in the division. Virginia Tech plays No. 22 Boston College this Saturday.