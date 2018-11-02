College Football Playoff rankings: Week 10 Top 25 scores, schedule

The College Football Playoff rankings are here for the rest of the season. Stay here for the full CFP Top 25 scores and schedule for Week 10.

Alabama is the first CFP No. 1 team this year, as the Crimson Tide received the top ranking on Tuesday. After Alabama, the selection committee had Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame in the top four. The top four teams make the CFP semifinals, but No. 1 Alabama plays No. 3 LSU in the week's biggest game.

Here's is the complete schedule for Top 25 teams this week. All times ET and on Saturday, unless otherwise noted.

Here is the current College Football Playoff Top 25, going into this week's games.

Alabama: 8-0 Clemson: 8-0 LSU: 7-1 Notre Dame: 8-0 Michigan: 7-1 Georgia: 7-1 Oklahoma: 7-1 Washington State: 7-1 Kentucky: 7-1 Ohio State: 7-1 Florida: 6-2 UCF: 7-0 West Virginia: 6-1 Penn State: 6-2 Utah: 6-2 Iowa: 6-2 Texas: 6-2 Mississippi State: 5-3 Syracuse: 6-2 Texas A&M: 5-3 North Carolina State: 5-2 Boston College: 6-2 Fresno State: 7-1 Iowa State: 4-3 Virginia: 6-2

College Football Playoff rankings: Predictions

Even after this week's huge Alabama-LSU, Georgia-Kentucky and Michigan-Penn State games, among others, there will still be plenty of questions (and debates) about the CFP.

If Alabama beats LSU on the road, the Crimson Tide will have an even more firm grip on the top spot. But what if the Tigers upset the Tide? LSU would have wins against top-10 teams Alabama and Georgia. Could a one-loss LSU team move to No. 1? No. 2 Clemson is unbeaten, but LSU is already ahead of undefeated No. 4 Notre Dame...even though the Irish beat No. 5 Michigan.

That said, here's how we think the CFP semifinals and New Year's Six Games will look at the end of the season: