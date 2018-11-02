Sunshine look-a-likes: This 'Remember the Titans' hairstyle has taken over college football

There’s no denying Sunshine was one of the coolest characters in the film "Remember the Titans." And a lot of that had to do with his long, flowing, golden locks.
This football season, it’s hard to see Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence and not think Sunshine might have been some of his fashion inspiration. Just like Sunshine, he and his luscious locks came into a program as the new kid and helped the team absolutely dominate. Lawrence's hair is such a phenomenon, it even has its own fan Twitter account.
But he’s not the only one rocking the Sunshine hairdo this season. The look has been popping up around the nation, from quarterbacks to offensive linemen.
Here are some more of the best recreations of the Sunshine style across DI college football rosters this season:
LB Chase Winovich, Michigan
LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin
LB Blythe Hall, Appalachian State
(Fun fact: Hall knows he's rocking the Sunshine look — his Twitter handle is @Sunshine_49).
OL Garrett Larson, Boise State
OL Caleb Bright, Bowling Green
OL Tyler Bjorklund, Colorado State
TE Dalton Montgomery, East Carolina
FB Ashton Clemons, Eastern Michigan
LB Connor Taylor, Louisiana Tech
OL Nick Clarke, Old Dominion
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
LB Ben Wilson, TCU
OL Gage Welborn, Charlotte
K Parker Shaunfield, Southern Mississippi
TE Hayden Pittman, UAB
OL Quinn Oseland and WR Brock Annexstad, Minnesota
LB Jordan Paup, Nebraska
WR Brenden Schooler, Oregon
OL Shane Lemieux and OL Jacob Capra, Oregon
DL Breckyn Hager, Texas
LB Skyler Miller, Wyoming
OT Wyatt Bowles, Utah State
LB Henry Cook, West Virginia