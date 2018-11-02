Sunshine look-a-likes: This 'Remember the Titans' hairstyle has taken over college football

There’s no denying Sunshine was one of the coolest characters in the film "Remember the Titans." And a lot of that had to do with his long, flowing, golden locks.

This football season, it’s hard to see Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence and not think Sunshine might have been some of his fashion inspiration. Just like Sunshine, he and his luscious locks came into a program as the new kid and helped the team absolutely dominate. Lawrence's hair is such a phenomenon, it even has its own fan Twitter account.

Jeremy Brevard | USA TODAY Sports Images

But he’s not the only one rocking the Sunshine hairdo this season. The look has been popping up around the nation, from quarterbacks to offensive linemen.

Here are some more of the best recreations of the Sunshine style across DI college football rosters this season:

LB Chase Winovich, Michigan

Tim Fuller | USA TODAY Sports Images

LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch | USA TODAY Sports Images

LB Blythe Hall, Appalachian State

(Fun fact: Hall knows he's rocking the Sunshine look — his Twitter handle is @Sunshine_49).

Appalachian State Athletics

OL Garrett Larson, Boise State

Boise St. Athletics

OL Caleb Bright, Bowling Green

Bowling Green Athletics

OL Tyler Bjorklund, Colorado State

Colorado State Athletics

TE Dalton Montgomery, East Carolina

East Carolina Athletics

FB Ashton Clemons, Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Athletics

LB Connor Taylor, Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Athletics

OL Nick Clarke, Old Dominion

Old Dominion Athletics

WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford

Jake Roth | USA TODAY Sports

LB Ben Wilson, TCU

TCU Athletics

OL Gage Welborn, Charlotte

UNC Charlotte Athletics

K Parker Shaunfield, Southern Mississippi

Southern Mississippi Athletics

TE Hayden Pittman, UAB

UAB Athletics

OL Quinn Oseland and WR Brock Annexstad, Minnesota

Minnesota Athletics

LB Jordan Paup, Nebraska

Nebraska Athletics

WR Brenden Schooler, Oregon

Scott Olmos | USA TODAY Sports Images

OL Shane Lemieux and OL Jacob Capra, Oregon

Shane Lemieux | Oregon Football

DL Breckyn Hager, Texas

Ben Queen | USA Today Sports Images

LB Skyler Miller, Wyoming

Wyoming Athletics

OT Wyatt Bowles, Utah State

Utah State Athletics

LB Henry Cook, West Virginia