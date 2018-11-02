football-fbs flag

Molly Sequin | NCAA.com | November 2, 2018

Sunshine look-a-likes: This 'Remember the Titans' hairstyle has taken over college football

USA TODAY Sports Sunshine hair across the FBS.

There’s no denying Sunshine was one of the coolest characters in the film "Remember the Titans." And a lot of that had to do with his long, flowing, golden locks. 

This football season, it’s hard to see Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence and not think Sunshine might have been some of his fashion inspiration. Just like Sunshine, he and his luscious locks came into a program as the new kid and helped the team absolutely dominate. Lawrence's hair is such a phenomenon, it even has its own fan Twitter account

Jeremy Brevard | USA TODAY Sports Images Trevor Lawrence

But he’s not the only one rocking the Sunshine hairdo this season. The look has been popping up around the nation, from quarterbacks to offensive linemen. 

Here are some more of the best recreations of the Sunshine style across DI college football rosters this season:

LB Chase Winovich, Michigan

Tim Fuller | USA TODAY Sports Images Chase Winovich

LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch | USA TODAY Sports Images Andrew Van Ginkel

LB Blythe Hall, Appalachian State

(Fun fact: Hall knows he's rocking the Sunshine look — his Twitter handle is @Sunshine_49).

Appalachian State Athletics Blythe Hall

OL Garrett Larson, Boise State

Boise St. Athletics Garrett Larson

OL Caleb Bright, Bowling Green

Bowling Green Athletics Caleb Bright

OL Tyler Bjorklund, Colorado State 

Colorado State Athletics Tyler

TE Dalton Montgomery, East Carolina

East Carolina Athletics Dalton Montgomery

FB Ashton Clemons, Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Athletics Ashton Clemens

LB Connor Taylor, Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Athletics Connor Taylor

OL Nick Clarke, Old Dominion

Old Dominion Athletics Nick Clarke

WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford

Jake Roth | USA TODAY Sports Trenton Irwin

LB Ben Wilson, TCU

TCU Athletics Ben Wilson

OL Gage Welborn, Charlotte

UNC Charlotte Athletics Gage Welborn

K Parker Shaunfield, Southern Mississippi

Southern Mississippi Athletics Parker Shaunfield

TE Hayden Pittman, UAB

UAB Athletics Hayden Pittman

OL Quinn Oseland and WR Brock Annexstad, Minnesota

Minnesota Athletics Minnesota hair

LB Jordan Paup, Nebraska

Nebraska Athletics Jordan Paup

WR Brenden Schooler, Oregon

Scott Olmos | USA TODAY Sports Images Brenden Schooler

OL Shane Lemieux and OL Jacob Capra, Oregon

Shane Lemieux | Oregon Football Oregon OL

DL Breckyn Hager, Texas

Ben Queen | USA Today Sports Images Breckyn Hager

LB Skyler Miller, Wyoming

Wyoming Athletics Skyler Miller

OT Wyatt Bowles, Utah State

Utah State Athletics Wyatt Bowles

LB Henry Cook, West Virginia

West Virginia Athletics Henry Cook

 