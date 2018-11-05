DII football rankings: West Chester, CSU-Pueblo crack the top 10 ahead of a big final weekend

Three upsets in the top 15 led to a shakeup in the DII football top 25. With just one week left and several conference titles still on the line, there is plenty left to decide before the tournament selections are decided.

Let's take a look at the latest AFCA poll.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Minnesota State (29) 10-0 818 1 2 Ferris State (4) 10-0 794 2 3 West Georgia 10-0 731 3 4 Ouachita Baptist 10-0 707 4 5 Valdosta State 9-0 661 7 6 Minnesota Duluth 10-0 658 5 7 Tarleton State 9-0 634 8 8 Grand Valley State 9-1 593 9 9 West Chester 9-0 554 11 10 Colorado State-Pueblo 9-1 522 12 11 Notre Dame (OH) 10-0 466 13 12 Indianapolis 8-1 419 14 13 LIU Post 9-0 361 17 14 Texas A&M-Commerce 8-2 354 16 15 Colorado School of Mines 9-1 326 6 16 MSU Texas 7-2 279 18 17 Lenoir-Rhyne 9-1 275 21 18 Central Washington 8-2 260 19 19 Northwest Missouri State 8-2 232 10 20 Hillsdale 9-1 197 25 21 Kutztown 8-1 152 23 22 Fort Hays State 8-2 144 NR 23 Indiana (Pa.) 8-2 136 22 24 Tiffin 9-1 125 15 25 Harding 8-2 113 24

Minnesota State remains atop a new look top 10

Minnesota State continues its regular season dominance, winners of 23 straight games not including the postseason. The Mavericks received 29 first-place votes, and with just Upper Iowa remaining, they have a strong chance at gaining a top seed in the postseason. Ferris State grabbed four first-place votes to remain in the No. 2 spot, while West Georgia and Ouachita held strong at Nos. 3 and 4. Valdosta State and its high-fueled offense crack the top 5, making it a Gulf South Conference party at the top. The Blazers and the Wolves square off in the 2018 finale, now a top 5 battle for the GSC.

TOP FIVE! TOP FIVE! TOP FIVE! Valdosta State Football is now ranked No. 5 in the country! #5 Valdosta State will host #3 West Georgia this weekend! 🔥🔥🔥 #goblazers #blazernation #vsufootball pic.twitter.com/w6Wuy6uKjA — VSU Athletics (@BlazerAthletics) November 5, 2018

The top 10 see two newcomers this week. Undefeated West Chester lands at No. 9 and Colorado State-Pueblo jumps two spots to No. 10. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship is on deck for West Chester, facing off against a scorching hot Slippery Rock team that landed right outside the top 25 for the second week in a row. The Golden Rams are vying for the top spot in a tightly contested Super Region One and a win over The Rock could give them the boost they need.

Undefeated DII football teams

This week, we're down to just ten teams.

SCHOOL RECORD Minnesota State 10-0 Ferris State 10-0 West Georgia 10-0 Ouachita Baptist 10-0 Valdosta State 9-0 Minnesota Duluth 10-0 Tarleton State 9-0 West Chester 9-0 Notre Dame (OH) 10-0 LIU Post 9-0

Colorado School of Mines saw their undefeated season come to an end in a thriller that came down to the wire against Dixie State. Tiffin also lost its chance at an undefeated season, losing the Great Midwest Athletic Conference to No. 20 Hillsdale. We already know there will be one less undefeated team after the West Georgia/ Valdosta State showdown, and West Chester is certainly on watch. LIU Post also won't have an easy go at an undefeated season, facing off against New Haven with the Northeast-10 on the line. And Ouachita Baptist walks across the street for one of college football's most bitter rivalries, The Battle of the Ravine. When the Tigers face off against Henderson State anything goes.

Risers and fallers in the AFCA top 25

Your 2018 G-MAC champion Hillsdale Chargers also earn the honors of the biggest risers of Week 10. The Chargers jumped five spots to No. 20. LIU Post and Lenoir-Rhyne were right behind jumping four spots.

Fort Hays State put it together at the right time. The Tigers went into No. 10 Northwest Missouri State's Bearcat Stadium needing a win and left victorious 17-16. That helped the Tigers jump back into the top 25, all the way up to No. 22. It also keeps them in the hunt in a stacked Super Region Three that has seven ranked teams.

All three teams that were handed a loss fell nine spots. Colorado School of Mines fell from No. 6 to 15, Northwest Missouri State fell to 19 and Tiffin dropped from 15 to 24.

Slippery Rock and New Haven can grab conference titles

Roland Rivers III took over as starting quarterback for Slippery Rock in Week 3 and The Rock hasn't lost since. The Rock has averaged 44.5 points per game over that span, and with a chance at the PSAC title this weekend, they control their own destiny.

Nyhsere Woodson's 5⃣8⃣ yard touchdown run is the @ArmyROTC Play of the Game from @NewHavenNation's 49-21 victory over Saint Anselm yesterday! #GetChargedUp 🏈⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EKEZxSHK3X — New Haven Chargers (@UNHChargers) November 4, 2018

New Haven also has a chance to control its postseason destiny. Perfect in DII football play (the Chargers lost their opener to FCS Bryant), New Haven heads to Brookville, New York for the NE10 title. New Haven was actually ranked above LIU Post in the last regional rankings, so this game has way more on the line than a conference championship.

