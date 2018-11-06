College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule, times, TV channel

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Below, find the complete schedule, announcement times and TV channel information for future CFP poll releases and this year's games.
Each week, the selection committee's Top 25 will be revealed. The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings will play in the semifinals and the chance to win a national championship. Alabama is the defending national champion, beating Georgia for the title.
Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame were revealed as the top four teams in the first set of rankings released Oct. 30. Click here for the full top 25.
College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule, times
There will be weekly rankings reveals during the season, starting after Week 9. Each week, there will be new Top 25 rankings, the last being selection day. All but one of the announcements will be on Tuesday; the final rankings will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 2.
|Date
|Time, Network
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
|7-8 p.m. ET, ESPN
|Tuesday, Nov. 6*
|9-9:30 p.m., ESPN
|Tuesday, Nov. 13
|7-8 p.m., ESPN
|Tuesday, Nov. 20
|7-8 p.m., ESPN
|Tuesday, Nov. 27
|7-7:30 p.m., ESPN
|Sunday, Dec. 2 (selection day)
|12-4 p.m., ESPN
*Approximate start time is 9 p.m. The rankings will be revealed between the Michigan State-Kansas and Duke-Kentucky Champions Classic basketball doubleheader.
2018 CFP schedule
|Game
|Date/Time
|Location
|Semifinal (Orange Bowl)
|Dec. 29, 2018
|Miami, Fla.
|Semifinal (Cotton Bowl)
|Dec. 29, 2018
|Arlington, Texas
|National Championship
|Jan. 7, 2018
|Santa Clara, Calif.
College Football Playoff rankings: TV channel
The rankings for all weeks will be revealed live on ESPN.
College Football Playoff rankings: History
Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.
2014
- Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015
- Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016
- Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017
- Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
College Football Playoff rankings: No. 1 teams
Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
2014
- Week 10: Mississippi State
- Week 11: Mississippi State
- Week 12: Mississippi State
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama
- Week 15: Alabama
- Week 16 (selection day): Alabama
2015
- Week 9: Clemson
- Week 10: Clemson
- Week 11: Clemson
- Week 12: Clemson
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14 (selection day): Clemson
2016
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: (selection day) Alabama
2017
- Week 10: Georgia
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14 (selection day): Clemson
