College Football Playoff rankings: Week 11 Top 25 scores, schedule

It's another week with College Football Playoff rankings. Below, find all CFP Top 25 scores and the schedule for Week 11 games.

Alabama is again ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings. After the Tide, it's No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Michigan. But Georgia and Oklahoma are ready to move up and into the top four should there be any upsets.

Here is the full Top 25 schedule for this week. All game times are ET and are played on Saturday, unless otherwise noted.

Here is the College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 11. It's the second CFP rankings of the season.

Alabama: 9-0 Clemson: 9-0 Notre Dame: 9-0 Michigan: 8-1 Georgia: 8-1 Oklahoma: 8-1 LSU: 7-2 Washington State: 8-1 West Virginia: 7-1 Ohio State: 8-1 Kentucky: 7-2 UCF: 8-0 Syracuse: 7-2 North Carolina State: 6-2 Florida: 6-3 Mississippi State: 6-3 Boston College: 7-2 Michigan State: 6-3 Texas: 6-3 Penn State: 6-3 Iowa: 6-3 Iowa State: 5-3 Fresno State: 8-1 Auburn: 6-3 Washington: 7-3

College Football Playoff rankings: Predictions

Right now, the top four has three undefeated teams: Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. As long as they keep winning, expect some combination of those three teams to occupy the first three spots.

Michigan is next at No. 4, with only a loss to Notre Dame keeping the Wolverines from a perfect mark. Michigan has very manageable games the next two weeks with Rutgers and Indiana before the huge showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 24.

But Michigan can't relax. Georgia and Oklahoma are Nos. 5 and 6. They also have high-profile games coming up. The Bulldogs have Auburn this week and are already set to face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Oklahoma has rival Oklahoma State and then top-10 West Virginia later in the season. And then the Sooners might have to beat the Mountaineers again in the Big 12 title game.

UCF is the other remaining undefeated team. But even if the Knights go through another unbeaten season, don't expect them to seriously threaten for a spot on the CFP. They will have to settle for another New Year's Six Game appearance.

That said, here's how we think the CFP semifinals and New Year's Six Games will look at the end of the season: