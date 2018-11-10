College football scores: 5 outcomes from Week 11 that could impact the College Football Playoff

It was a tame week of college football, but these results could have a lasting impact on the College Football Playoff race.

Here were five of the most important outcomes from Saturday.

No. 10 Ohio State 26, No. 18 Michigan State 6

Ohio State is still a long shot to make the Playoff, but a win over the Spartans was crucial. And the Buckeyes made a statement in East Lansing.

Both teams got off to slow starts on offense, but Ohio State would eventually pull away. The defense that got torched by Purdue a few weeks ago was stout, and the Buckeyes racked up 45 rushing attempts.

Ohio State needs to run the table to have any chance of being one of the final four teams standing, but No. 4 Michigan is still on the schedule. Beat the Wolverines and win the conference championship game against Northwestern, and the Buckeyes would have an interesting resume.

This win certainly doesn't guarantee anything. Ohio State will need to keep winning decisively, and it will need some help. But we can't write the Buckeyes off just yet.

No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 16 Mississippi State 0

Ho, hum, just another shutout for Alabama. This wasn't one of the more interesting games of the day, and the Mississippi State defense did an admirable job of containing a lethal Crimson Tide offensive attack. But the Bulldogs just couldn't move the ball. It's safe to say Alabama's defense has caught up to its offense, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the country.

MORE: NCAA.com college football home

Tua Tagovailoa's knee is still gimpy, and that's probably the most important takeaway from this game. Keep an eye on his status moving forward. But Alabama looks like it's cruising to the top College Football Playoff seed.

No. 6 Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma State 47

Oklahoma State just missed a chance to shake up the Playoff picture.

The stop that made the difference in Bedlam



(via @WatchStadium) pic.twitter.com/NzXN2CbzWQ — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 11, 2018

This was an incredible game, but the Sooners prevailed. Oklahoma continues to play with fire. It ran for 353 yards and five touchdowns, but the defense continues to struggle, allowing 501 passing yards to the Pokes.

The Sooners will need to win out and have multiple teams currently ahead of them lose, but they're easily the Big 12's best shot to send a team to the Playoff. This game won't impact their ranking one way or the other. But if we're talking about eye test, the offense looks Playoff caliber and the defense... does not.

No. 5 Georgia 27, No. 24 Auburn 10

Georgia was never really in danger of losing this game, and though the Bulldogs were expected to handle Auburn, any top 25 win at this point of the season is significant.

MORE: Full Week 11 scoreboard

The four teams ahead of Georgia won easily, so it won't make up any ground in this week's poll. But the Bulldogs look like a Playoff team; they just picked a bad year to lose to LSU. D'Andre Swift ran for 186 yards against Auburn while Jake Fromm threw two touchdowns.

A date with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game looms. If Georgia wins that one, it's in. If not, it's going to need some help from Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan. And even that might not be enough.

No. 2 Clemson 27, No. 17 Boston College 7

If it wasn't for Alabama's overwhelming dominance, we'd be talking about Clemson a lot more. The Tigers are absolutely running through the ACC.

They're the clear No. 2 team in the country right now, and Saturday night's impressive road win cemented their status. The defensive line is ridiculous, and Trevor Lawrence continues to improve. Clemson struggled with Syracuse and Texas A&M earlier in the season, but those are both quality teams. And the Tigers are heating up at the right time.

It looks like Dabo Swinney is on his way to another Playoff appearance.