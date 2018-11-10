DIII football championship bracket to be revealed Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

The 2018 Division III football championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

Thirty-two teams will receive bids. Twenty-six teams will earn automatic bids and five teams will be selected from a conference with an automatic spot that did not win their conference. Additionally, one team from an independent institution or a school that is a member of a conference without an automatic bid will be selected.

To earn an at-large bid, a team must have played at least 70 percent of games against a Division III in-region opponent, unless the DIII Championship Committee approved a waiver that grants an exception to this requirement.

RELATED: View the 2018 interactive bracket | Champ history | Buy NCAA championship tickets

The first four rounds of the tournament will occur on the campus of one of the competing schools or an alternative site selected by the DIII Football Committee.

The first round of competition will be Nov. 17 with the second round continuing Nov. 24. Generally, geographic proximity will dictate team pairings, and teams will be paired based on eligible locations within 500 miles on their campuses when possible. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 1 and the semifinals will be played on Dec. 8. The DIII Football championship game will be played in Shenandoah, Texas at Woodforest Bank Stadium on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Mount Union won the 2017 DIII Football Championship and is currently ranked No. 1 in the latest AFCA coaches poll. Mary Hardin-Baylor, the runner-up in last year’s tournament after winning the title in 2016, holds the No. 2 spot in the AFCA rankings.

MORE: DII Football Championship bracket will be released Sunday at 5 p.m. ET