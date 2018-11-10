FCS: Tom Flacco throws three touchdowns as No. 20 Towson routs No. 5 Elon

ELON, N.C. — Tom Flacco threw three touchdown passes, Aidan O'Neill set a single-season field goal record and Towson dominated Elon 41-10 on Saturday in a key Colonial Athletic Association game.

Flacco, who was 26 of 43 for 326 yards, connected with Chris Clark and Shane Leatherbury to give the Tigers (7-3, 5-2) at 14-3 lead at the half.

Flacco found Leatherbury early in the third for his 25th touchdown pass of the season, second most in Towson history. Flacco is three scoring passes behind school hall of famer Dan Crowley (1994). Jabari Allen had nine catches for 143 yards.

After Jalen Greene's rushing touchdown for the Phoenix (6-3, 4-2), O'Neill made history. His 45-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter was his 19th of the season, breaking his own school record from 2016. O'Neill added another 45-yarder in the fourth.

Towson, ranked 20th in the FCS coaches' poll, piled up 486 yards and held Elon, ranked fifth, to 238 on the way to the Tigers' largest win of the season. Robert Heyward had 13 tackles for Towson. The loss knocked the Phoenix out of a three-way tie for the CAA lead.

