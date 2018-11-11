DII football championship bracket released for 2018 tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Football Committee announced Sunday the field of 28 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Twelve first-round games will be conducted on the campus of one of the competing institutions. In addition, one team per super regional has earned a first-round bye. The first-round winners will all advance to the second round with games on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second-round winners will meet in the quarterfinals at various campus sites. Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per super regional make up the field of 28 teams.

MORE: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Buy 2018 championship tickets

The first-round dates, sites, and pairings are:

Date Location Matchup November 17 Kutztown, Pennsylvania Hillsdale (9-2) at Kutztown (9-1) November 17 Brookville, New York Slippery Rock (9-2) at LIU Post (10-0) November 17 West Chester, Pennsylvania New Haven (8-1) at West Chester (10-0) November 17 Carrollton, Georgia Wingate (8-3) at West Georgia (10-1) November 17 Hickory, North Carolina Florida Tech (8-3) at Lenoir-Rhyne (10-1) November 17 Bowie, Maryland West Alabama (8-3) at Bowie State (9-1) November 17 Big Rapids, Michigan Harding (9-2) at Ferris State (11-0) November 17 Allendale, Michigan Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Grand Valley State (10-1) November 17 Indianapolis, Indiana Fort Hays State (9-2) at UIndy (9-1) November 17 Stephenville, Texas Azusa Pacific (8-2) at Tarleton State (10-0) November 17 Duluth, Minnesota Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2) at Minnesota Duluth (11-0) November 17 Golden, Colorado Colorado State-Pueblo (10-1) at Colorado School of Mines (10-1)

The following institutions earned first-round byes in each super regional and will host a second-round game on November 24, 2018.

Region School Record Super Regional One Notre Dame (OH) 11-0 Super Regional Two Valdosta State 10-0 Super Regional Three Ouachita Baptist 11-0 Super Regional Four Minnesota State 11-0

All contests shall start at 1 p.m. local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee.

Texas A&M-Commerce defeated West Florida 37-27 in the 2017 national championship game to claim last year’s NCAA title.

The championship game will be played December 15, at 4 p.m. Eastern time at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU HD/ESPN3.com.

Super Region One | Super Region Two | Super Region Three | Super Region Four

MORE: The DII Football Championship heads to Texas | Programs with the most DII football titles