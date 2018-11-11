DIII football championship bracket released for 2018 tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2018 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-six conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. One berth was reserved for true independents or teams that are members of a conference that do not receive automatic qualification. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from either automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth, the remaining true independent teams or teams in non-automatic qualifying conferences.

The first round of the championship will be played November 17 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 14, at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (26):

American Southwest Conference University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

American Rivers Conference Wartburg College

Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins University

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central College

Commonwealth Coast Football Western New England University

Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Husson University

Empire 8 College at Brockport, State University of New York

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover College

Liberty League Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State University

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Trine University

Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley University

Midwest Conference St. Norbert College

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John’s University (Minnesota)

New Jersey Athletic Conference Frostburg State University

North Coast Athletic Conference Denison University

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Eureka College

Northwest Conference Whitworth University

Ohio Athletic Conference University of Mount Union

Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon College

Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson College

Southern Athletic Association Berry College

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Martin Luther College

USA South Athletic Conference Maryville College (Tennessee)

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Pool B Berth (1):

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Pool C Berths (5):

Bethel University (Minnesota)

Centre College

Hardin-Simmons University

John Carroll University

Muhlenberg College

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 regional sites:

Belton, Texas – Hardin-Simmons vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mount Berry, Georgia – Maryville (Tennessee) vs. Berry

Collegeville, Minnesota – Martin Luther vs. Saint John’s (Minnesota)

Spokane, Washington – Claremont-McKenna-Scripps vs. Whitworth

Whitewater, Wisconsin – Eureka vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater

Angola, Indiana – St. Norbert vs. Trine

Naperville, Illinois – Hanover vs. North Central

St. Paul, Minnesota – Wartburg vs. Bethel (Minnesota)

Alliance, Ohio – Denison vs. Mount Union

Danville, Kentucky – Washington and Jefferson vs. Centre

Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania – Muhlenberg vs. Delaware Valley

University Heights, Ohio – Randolph-Macon vs. John Carroll

Brockport, New York – Framingham State vs. College at Brockport

Troy, New York – Husson vs. Rensselaer

Frostburg, Maryland – Western New England vs. Frostburg State

Baltimore, Maryland – MIT vs. Johns Hopkins

All games start at noon local time.

In the 2017 championship, Mount Union defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor 12-0.