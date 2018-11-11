Here's who filled the box scores in the final week of the DII football season

Eleven weeks are in the books. The DII football regular season is complete. The DII Football Championship selection show is set for Sunday night at 5 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com.

But before the postseason begins, it's time for one last look at the best stat sheet stuffers from the top 25 in the final week of the regular season.

The top 25 by the numbers for Week 11

3

Shutouts posted by the top 25, up one from last week. Eerily, two were the exact same score as No. 7 Tarleton State and No. 22 Fort Hays State both shutout its opponents 58-0. No. 25 Harding joined in the fun, blanking the Wonder Boys of Arkansas Tech 28-0.

4

Upsets in the top 25, although one was hardly an upset. No. 5 Valdosta State remained undefeated, winning the Gulf South Conference behind a 47-31 victory over No. 3 West Georgia. Three other teams — No. 18 Central Washington, No. 23 Indiana (Pa.), and No. 24 Tiffin — were all upset. All three needed a win for Sunday's selection show but will now wait anxiously to see if their seasons continue coming off a loss.

13

Teams that scored more than 40 points this week, up two from last week.

16.5

Total sacks by Chris Garrett. The Concordia-St. Paul defensive lineman led DII football, with Markus Jones of Angelo State right behind with 15.

24

Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for No. 1 Minnesota State. We'll just leave this counter up until further notice. The Mavericks ended the regular season undefeated for the second year in a row, defeating Upper Iowa 47-7.

38.4

Average points per game scored by the top 25 in the regular season finale. No. 17 Lenoir-Rhyne led the way in its 63-21 victory of Catawba while Nos. 7 Tarleton State and 22 Fort Hays State weren't far behind, both posting 58 points. No. 24 Tiffin scored the least points, falling to Findlay 38-16. Altogether, the top 25 combined for 959 points.

1,356

Total receiving yards by Adams State wide receiver Chad Hovasse. Hovasse, one of NCAA.com's impact players for 2018, also pulled in 19 touchdowns. That was second most to Colorado School of Mines Brody Oliver, who caught 20 touchdowns for the second time in his illustrious career, leading DII football for the second time (his 26 led DII in 2016).

1,957

Rushing yards piled up by Sioux Falls Gabe Watson. Watson broke the 100-yard mark in all 11 games this season, scoring at least one touchdown in every game. He ran for multiple touchdowns eight times, with a season-high of five, to give him 26 total rushing touchdowns, also best in DII football.

3,576

Total passing yards by Jake Sullivan of South Dakota Mines. He led the DII football regular season, barely edging out Colorado School of Mines Isaac Harker, who chucked the pigskin for 3,573 yards. Amir Hall of Bowie State was also right behind, with 3,505 yards.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of this weekend's standout performers in the top 25:

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback School Stats Riley Hennessey Central Washington 378 total yards, 2 total TD Isaac Harker Colorado School of Mines 372 yards, 1 TD Collin DiGalbo Kutztown 327 total yards, 3 total TD Rogan Wells Valdosta State 307 total yards, 2 total TD A.J. Long West Chester 288 total yards, 4 total TD

Running Back School Stats Al McKellar Indianapolis 209 yards, 2 TD Cameron Mayberry Colorado School of Mines 207 yards, 3 TD Ovie Urevbu Texas A&M-Commerce 184 yards, 2 TD Josh Caldwell Northwest Missouri State 182 yards, 3 TD Xavier Turner Tarleton State 172 yards, 3 TD Malik Pierre LIU Post 151 yards, 1 TD

RECEIVERS

Receiver School Stats Ryan Ramones Central Washington 150 yards, 1 TD Nate Ricci Minnesota Duluth 146 total yards, 1 pass TD Brody Oliver Colorado School of Mines 145 yards, 1 TD Dom McNeil Indiana (Pa.) 125 yards Trey Brock Hillsdale 124 yards, 1 TD

Outside the top 25

Bowie State's Amir Hall had another big week. Though he didn't break the 300-yard mark, a rarity in 2018, he showed how valuable he is as a leader, rushing for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

New Haven's Ju'an Williams pulled in 217 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Chargers 17-13 loss to LIU Post. It was New Haven's first loss on its DII schedule.

Findlay's Demondre Blanks did his best job as the spoiler, rushing for 184 yards and a touchdown in the Oilers 38-16 upset of No. 24 Tiffin.

Virginia Union's Tabyus Taylor didn't get in the end zone but piled up another 100-yard day. His quarterback Darius Taylor came through in a big way, passing for four touchdowns and getting the Panthers to 8-2 with a 60-6 victory. It will be interesting to see if they can sneak into the tournament after a very impressive season.

Florida Tech dropped 55 points, a program single-game record.

PANTHERS WIN!! Tech makes it look easy, scoring program-record 55 points in road win at Shorter!#PTR #RollTech pic.twitter.com/jcn89fpOXX — Florida Tech Football (@FloridaTechFB) November 10, 2018

Azusa Pacific avenged an earlier season loss to Central Washington, rising victorious 42-35 after a big 22-point fourth quarter. Quarterback Tyrone Williams, Jr. led the way with 488 total yards and five touchdowns while Gaige Allen reeled in 153 yards and two of those Williams passing touchdowns.

