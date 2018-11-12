UAB football: Blazers earn national ranking for first time since 2004

BIRMINGHAM - For the first time since the 2004 BCS Rankings and just the second time in program history, the UAB football program has broken into the Top-25 at No. 25 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The first time UAB was ranked was on Oct. 16, 2004 when the first BCS rankings of the 2004 season were revealed. The Blazers checked in at No. 24 and were 5-1 at that time after back-to-back victories over Mississippi State and TCU.

RELATED: Amway Coaches Poll

This is the first time UAB has ever appeared in the Coaches Poll Top-25.

The 2018 Blazers (9-1, 7-0 C-USA) are currently riding a program-best eight game winning streak and clinched their first-ever divisional title with a thrilling 26-23 overtime victory against Southern Miss on Saturday night.

UAB is leading the nation in sacks per game at 3.80 and broke the single season school record of 34 sacks with seven against the Golden Eagles, giving them 38 total this year. In seven Conference USA contests, the Blazers have allowed just 61 total points and have shut out their opponents in 20 of 28 quarters. UAB has a nation-best three shutouts this season.

Along with the most sacks in the nation (38), UAB is also first nationally in third down (.242) and fourth down defense (.214), third in total defense (260.8), fourth in scoring defense (13.2) and passing yards allowed (154.2) and fifth in tackles for loss per game (8.5).

MORE: 9 winningest programs in college football history | All-time best win percentages

Offensively, the nation's 16th ranked rushing offense is led by sophomore Spencer Brown who has 913 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 14 touchdowns are the fifth most nationally and he has found the end zone in eight straight games. Brown's game-winning touchdown against Southern Miss in overtime set the school record for single season rushing touchdowns.

Powered by the nation's third longest home winning streak of 12-straight, UAB clinched the C-USA West Division title on Saturday night with a 26-23 overtime victory over Southern Miss. UAB concludes the regular season with two straight road games, beginning this Saturday, Nov. 17, at Texas A&M. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN2.