Here's every scenario that will determine the remaining automatic bids to the FCS football playoffs

The FCS playoff field is comprised of 24 teams, 10 of which are automatic qualifiers. As of Nov. 13, five of them have already clinched spots. They are:

2018 FCS automatic qualifiers Conference School Head Coach Ohio Valley Jacksonville State John Grass Patriot Colgate Dan Hunt Missouri Valley North Dakota State Chris Klieman Pioneer San Diego Dale Lindsey Big South Kennesaw State Brian Bohannon Big Sky TBD TBD CAA TBD TBD Northeast TBD TBD Southern TBD TBD Southland TBD TBD

Here's what you need to know about the five spots that are still up for grabs this weekend.

BIG SKY

Eastern Washington, UC Davis and Weber State are the eligible teams left. They all have 6-1 league records.

If there’s a three-way tie, Weber State will earn the auto bid to the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles and the Aggies fell to Eastern Washington.

If UC Davis and Weber State are tied, the Aggies earn the auto bid because the two teams did not play each other and the tiebreaker would be decided by Sagarin rankings.

If UC Davis and Eastern Washington are tied, EWU gets it due to head-to-head.

If Eastern Washington and Weber State are tied, WSU gets it due to head-to-head.

If there is a four-way tie at 6-2 between Idaho State, Eastern Washington, UC Davis and Weber State, Eastern Washington gets the bid.

Eastern Washington plays Portland State on Friday, UC Davis plays Sacramento State on Saturday and Weber State plays Idaho State on Saturday.

CAA

Maine would earn the CAA’s automatic bid with a win over Elon on Saturday. If Elon wins, here are the various tiebreaker scenarios at 6-2....

Maine and James Madison at 6‐2: Maine gets the automatic bid if New Hampshire finishes above William & Mary in the final standings. JMU gets the automatic bid if W&M finishes above UNH in the standings.

Maine gets the automatic bid if New Hampshire finishes above William & Mary in the final standings. JMU gets the automatic bid if W&M finishes above UNH in the standings. Maine and Towson at 6‐2: Maine gets the automatic bid based on its head‐to‐head win over Towson.

Maine gets the automatic bid based on its head‐to‐head win over Towson. Maine, James Madison, Stony Brook at 6‐2: Maine and JMU beat Towson but Stony Brook lost to Towson, eliminating SBU from the tiebreaker. Maine gets the automatic bid if New Hampshire finishes above William & Mary in the standings. JMU gets the automatic bid if W&M finishes above UNH in the standings.

Maine and JMU beat Towson but Stony Brook lost to Towson, eliminating SBU from the tiebreaker. Maine gets the automatic bid if New Hampshire finishes above William & Mary in the standings. JMU gets the automatic bid if W&M finishes above UNH in the standings. Maine, James Madison, Delaware at 6‐2: Delaware gets the automatic bid based on its win over Elon. Maine and JMU lost to Elon.

Delaware gets the automatic bid based on its win over Elon. Maine and JMU lost to Elon. Maine, James Madison, Stony Brook, Delaware at 6‐2: Maine, JMU and Delaware beat Towson, but Stony Brook lost to Towson, eliminating SBU from the tiebreaker. Delaware gets the automatic bid based on its win over Elon and Maine and JMU’s losses to Elon.

Maine, JMU and Delaware beat Towson, but Stony Brook lost to Towson, eliminating SBU from the tiebreaker. Delaware gets the automatic bid based on its win over Elon and Maine and JMU’s losses to Elon. Maine, Towson, Stony Brook at 6‐2: The only common opponents between the three schools are

Villanova and Albany, and all three went 2‐0. The automatic bid would go to the highest ranked team in the final Sagarin Ratings.

The only common opponents between the three schools are Villanova and Albany, and all three went 2‐0. The automatic bid would go to the highest ranked team in the final Sagarin Ratings. Maine, Towson, Delaware at 6‐2: Towson and Delaware beat Elon, but Maine lost to Elon, eliminating Maine from the tiebreaker. Delaware gets the automatic bid based on its head‐to‐head win over Towson.

Towson and Delaware beat Elon, but Maine lost to Elon, eliminating Maine from the tiebreaker. Delaware gets the automatic bid based on its head‐to‐head win over Towson. Maine, Towson, Stony Brook, Delaware at 6‐2: The only common opponents between the four schools are Villanova and Albany and all four went 2‐0. The automatic bid would go to the highest ranked team in the final Sagarin Ratings.



NORTHEAST

Duquesne controls its own destiny and can secure the bid by winning at Central Connecticut.

Central Connecticut can secure the bid by defeating Duquesne coupled with a Saint Francis win over Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart can secure the bid by defeating Saint Francis coupled with a Central Connecticut win over Duquesne.

SOUTHERN

If East Tennessee State wins, it gets the bid regardless. It plays Samford on Saturday.

If ETSU and Furman both lose, ETSU and Wofford will finish tied at 6-2. Wofford won head-to-head and would get the bid.

If ETSU loses and Furman wins, that creates a three-way tie at 6-2. The group each went 1-1 against each other. The next team in the standings would be Samford at 5-3, and all three lost to Samford. All three beat the remaining teams in the league, so the tiebreaker goes to fewest points allowed in conference play. Furman is currently 16 points clear of Wofford for the bid. If Furman surrenders more than 16 points, Wofford would get the bid. If Furman and Wofford end up tied at 175 points allowed, Furman would win the bid by virtue of its head-to-head win over Wofford.

SOUTHLAND

Should Nicholls defeat Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night, the Colonels will share the 2018 conference championship and will earn the NCAA automatic bid due to their head-to-head victory against Incarnate Word. Should Southeastern Louisiana win the game, Incarnate Word will win the outright championship and gain the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

The 2018 FCS championship field will be announced Sunday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

