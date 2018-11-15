2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The 2018 FCS Playoffs will have 24 teams playing for a national championship. The selection show is at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 18. Below, find the bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch information.
North Dakota State is the defending national champion. The Bison have won six of the last seven titles.
2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket, scores
The bracket will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 18. The selection show will be shown live on ESPNU.
2018 FCS Playoffs: Schedule
The first round of the FCS Playoffs will be on Saturday, Nov. 24. Here is the complete schedule by round:
NOTE: All times ET
|ROUND
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|NETWORK
|First (8 games/8 sites)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|TBA
|TBA
|Second (8 games/8 sites)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|TBA
|TBA
|Quarterfinals (4 sites)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|Semifinals (2 sites)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Friday
|Dec. 14
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 15
|TBA
|TBA
|National Championship (Frisco, Texas)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Jan. 5, 2019
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch
Game time and TV information for the first round will be announced after the bracket is revealed.
The national championship will be at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.
2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams
Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically. Here are the automatic qualifiers:
- Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State
- Patriot: Colgate
- Missouri Valley: North Dakota State
- Pioneer: San Diego
- Big South: Kennesaw State
- Big Sky: TBD
- CAA: TBD
- Northeast: TBD
- Southern: TBD
- Southland: Nicholls
2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2017
|North Dakota State
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1995
|Montana
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin*
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wa.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wa.
|1984
|Montana State
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated