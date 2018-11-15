2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The 2018 FCS Playoffs will have 24 teams playing for a national championship. The selection show is at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 18. Below, find the bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch information.

North Dakota State is the defending national champion. The Bison have won six of the last seven titles.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket, scores

The bracket will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 18. The selection show will be shown live on ESPNU.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Schedule

The first round of the FCS Playoffs will be on Saturday, Nov. 24. Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

ROUND DAY DATE TIME NETWORK First (8 games/8 sites) TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Nov. 24 TBA TBA Second (8 games/8 sites) TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 1 TBA TBA Quarterfinals (4 sites) TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA Semifinals (2 sites) TBD vs. TBD Friday Dec. 14 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 15 TBA TBA National Championship (Frisco, Texas) TBD vs. TBD Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 12 p.m. ESPN2

2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch

Game time and TV information for the first round will be announced after the bracket is revealed.

The national championship will be at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams

Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically. Here are the automatic qualifiers:

Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State

Patriot: Colgate

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State

Pioneer: San Diego

Big South: Kennesaw State

Big Sky: TBD

CAA: TBD

Northeast: TBD

Southern: TBD

Southland: Nicholls

2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2017 North Dakota State 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall 49-29 Montana Huntington, W. Va. 1995 Montana 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1994 Youngstown State 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W. Va. 1993 Youngstown State 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1992 Marshall 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W. Va. 1991 Youngstown State 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern 37-34 Stephen F. Austin* Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wa. 1985 Georgia Southern 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wa. 1984 Montana State 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated