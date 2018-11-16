football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 16, 2018

Notre Dame football: Irish wearing Yankee pinstripe uniforms vs. Syracuse

Notre Dame will be wearing special uniforms that honor the New York Yankees for the Saturday showdown against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Shamrock Series.

The Irish, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will have the iconic Yankee pinstripes featured on their shoes, pants, helmets (in the center of a black helmet with the logo), gloves and sleeves.

Along with wearing the Yankee-inspired uniforms, the Irish will be dressing in the Yankee home locker room — though Irish coach Brian Kelly is a Boston Red Sox fan.

The Syracuse game will be Notre Dame's third time playing at Yankee Stadium. The Irish previously played in the stadium against Army in 2010 (27-3 win) and against Rutgers in the 2013 Pinstripe Bowl (29-16 win).

Notre Dame is 10-0, with next week's game at Southern California the last game in the regular season for the Irish. If Notre Dame goes 2-0, it would likely cement a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

As for the Orange, Syracuse is 8-2 and ranked No. 12 in the CFP. If the Orange beat the Irish for win No. 9, it will be the most wins in a season since 10-3 record in 2001.

The Irish are 5-3 all-time against Syracuse, including winning the last two meetings. After first playing each other in 1914, a 20-0 Notre Dame win, the two programs didn't play again until 1961. In the most recent meeting, the Irish won 50-33 in 2016.