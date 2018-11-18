It was another busy week in college football. Below, you can find the College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 scores, results and schedule.

No. 3 Notre Dame routed No. 12 Syracuse in one of the week's biggest games. No. 11 UCF also remained undefeated, beating No. 24 Cincinnati 38-13.

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 12 Top 25 scores, schedule

Find the complete Week 12 CFP schedule for this week here. All game times are ET and are on Saturday, unless otherwise noted. This will be updated as games go final.

Click on the games for live scoring and stats:

MORE: College Football Playoff rankings release schedule, TV information

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 12

Here are the current College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. They are the third ranking of the season.

Alabama: 10-0 Clemson: 10-0 Notre Dame: 10-0 Michigan: 9-1 Georgia: 9-1 Oklahoma: 9-1 LSU: 8-2 Washington State: 9-1 West Virginia: 8-1 Ohio State: 9-1 UCF: 9-0 Syracuse: 8-2 Florida: 7-3 Penn State: 7-3 Texas: 7-3 Iowa State: 6-3 Kentucky: 7-3 Washington: 7-3 Utah: 7-3 Boston College: 7-3 Mississippi State: 6-4 Northwestern: 6-4 Utah State: 9-1 Cincinnati: 9-1 Boise State: 8-2

MORE: These are the remaining undefeated teams in college football

College Football Playoff rankings: Prediction

As long as Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame remain unbeaten, they should take the first three spots in the CFP rankings — though it's possible the positioning could change.

Michigan seems strong at No. 4, as the Wolverines still have to play rival No. 10 Ohio State. But the Wolverines then have current No. 22 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. If the Wolverines win out, they should feel comfortable.

But one huge game could lead to intense debate. If Georgia, ranked No. 5 now, upset No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, could the Crimson Tide somehow miss out on the CFP? Georgia would easily find a spot in the semifinals if it's 12-1. But could a 12-1 Alabama be left out in favor of a 12-1 Michigan? Or 12-1 Oklahoma?

Here's how we predict the CFP and New Year's Six Game will look: