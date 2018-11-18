College Football Playoff rankings: Week 12 Top 25 scores, schedule

It was another busy week in college football. Below, you can find the College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 scores, results and schedule.
No. 3 Notre Dame routed No. 12 Syracuse in one of the week's biggest games. No. 11 UCF also remained undefeated, beating No. 24 Cincinnati 38-13.
Find the complete Week 12 CFP schedule for this week here. All game times are ET and are on Saturday, unless otherwise noted. This will be updated as games go final.
- No. 1 Alabama 50, The Citadel 17
- No. 2 Clemson 35, Duke 6
- No. 3 Notre Dame 36, No. 12 Syracuse 3 (at Yankee Stadium)
- No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 20
- No. 5 Georgia 66, UMass 27
- No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Kansas 40
- No. 7 LSU 42, Rice 10
- No. 8 Washington State 69, Arizona 28
- Oklahoma State 45, No. 9 West Virginia 41
- No. 10 Ohio State 52, Maryland 51 (OT)
- No. 11 UCF 38, No. 24 Cincinnati 13
- No. 13 Florida 63, Idaho 10
- No. 14 Penn State 20, Rutgers 7
- No. 15 Texas 24, No. 16 Iowa State 10
- No. 17 Kentucky 34, Middle Tennessee 23
- No. 18 Washington 42, Oregon State 23
- No. 19 Utah 30, Colorado 7
- Florida State 22, No. 20 Boston College 21
- No. 21 Mississippi State 52, Arkansas 6
- No. 22 Northwestern 24, Minnesota 14
- No. 23 Utah State 29, Colorado State 24
- No. 25 Boise State 45, New Mexico 14
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 12
Here are the current College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. They are the third ranking of the season.
- Alabama: 10-0
- Clemson: 10-0
- Notre Dame: 10-0
- Michigan: 9-1
- Georgia: 9-1
- Oklahoma: 9-1
- LSU: 8-2
- Washington State: 9-1
- West Virginia: 8-1
- Ohio State: 9-1
- UCF: 9-0
- Syracuse: 8-2
- Florida: 7-3
- Penn State: 7-3
- Texas: 7-3
- Iowa State: 6-3
- Kentucky: 7-3
- Washington: 7-3
- Utah: 7-3
- Boston College: 7-3
- Mississippi State: 6-4
- Northwestern: 6-4
- Utah State: 9-1
- Cincinnati: 9-1
- Boise State: 8-2
College Football Playoff rankings: Prediction
As long as Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame remain unbeaten, they should take the first three spots in the CFP rankings — though it's possible the positioning could change.
Michigan seems strong at No. 4, as the Wolverines still have to play rival No. 10 Ohio State. But the Wolverines then have current No. 22 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. If the Wolverines win out, they should feel comfortable.
But one huge game could lead to intense debate. If Georgia, ranked No. 5 now, upset No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, could the Crimson Tide somehow miss out on the CFP? Georgia would easily find a spot in the semifinals if it's 12-1. But could a 12-1 Alabama be left out in favor of a 12-1 Michigan? Or 12-1 Oklahoma?
Here's how we predict the CFP and New Year's Six Game will look:
- Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Penn State
- Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. UCF
- Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington State
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
- Cotton Bowl (Semifinal): Alabama vs. Michigan
- Orange Bowl (Semifinal): Clemson vs. Notre Dame