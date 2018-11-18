Here's every automatic bid qualifier to the FCS football playoffs

The FCS playoff field is comprised of 24 teams, 10 of which are automatic qualifiers.
Here are all of the automatic qualifiers this year:
|Conference
|School
|Head Coach
|Ohio Valley
|Jacksonville State
|John Grass
|Patriot
|Colgate
|Dan Hunt
|Missouri Valley
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|Pioneer
|San Diego
|Dale Lindsey
|Big South
|Kennesaw State
|Brian Bohannon
|Big Sky
|Weber State
|Jay Hill
|CAA
|Maine
|Joe Harasymiak
|Northeast
|Duquesne
|Jerry Schmitt
|Southern
|Wofford
|Josh Conklin
|Southland
|Nicholls
|Tim Rebowe
The 2018 FCS championship field will be announced Sunday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
