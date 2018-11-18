Here's every automatic bid qualifier to the FCS football playoffs

Don't miss the No. 1 game winner from FCS top plays

The FCS playoff field is comprised of 24 teams, 10 of which are automatic qualifiers.

Here are all of the automatic qualifiers this year:

2018 FCS automatic qualifiers Conference School Head Coach Ohio Valley Jacksonville State John Grass Patriot Colgate Dan Hunt Missouri Valley North Dakota State Chris Klieman Pioneer San Diego Dale Lindsey Big South Kennesaw State Brian Bohannon Big Sky Weber State Jay Hill CAA Maine Joe Harasymiak Northeast Duquesne Jerry Schmitt Southern Wofford Josh Conklin Southland Nicholls Tim Rebowe

The 2018 FCS championship field will be announced Sunday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

