Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | November 18, 2018

Here's every automatic bid qualifier to the FCS football playoffs

The FCS playoff field is comprised of 24 teams, 10 of which are automatic qualifiers.

Here are all of the automatic qualifiers this year:

2018 FCS automatic qualifiers
Conference School Head Coach
Ohio Valley Jacksonville State John Grass
Patriot Colgate Dan Hunt
Missouri Valley North Dakota State Chris Klieman
Pioneer San Diego Dale Lindsey
Big South Kennesaw State Brian Bohannon
Big Sky Weber State Jay Hill
CAA Maine Joe Harasymiak
Northeast Duquesne Jerry Schmitt
Southern Wofford Josh Conklin
Southland Nicholls Tim Rebowe
     

The 2018 FCS championship field will be announced Sunday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

