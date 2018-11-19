DII football: 37 players nominated for 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy

Which 99-yard TD grabbed the No. 1 spot in the DII top plays?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A total of 37 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated for the 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Nine nominees hail from Super Region 1, nine from Super Region 2, eight from Super Region 3 and 11 from Super Region 4.

The sports information directors at the 166 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 37 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday, Nov. 26.

The winner of the 2018 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 14 and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 10, 2019.

The sports information directors at their respective schools initially nominate candidates. The SIDs in those Super Regions vote for their top five candidates. The winner is then determined in a nation-wide vote of the Division II sports information directors.

The group of 37 candidates includes 13 quarterbacks, nine running backs, eight wide receivers, three defensive ends, three linebackers and one defensive back.

There list features 21 seniors, 10 juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. One nominee — Bowie State’s Amir Hall, in 2017 — previously advanced to the finalist stage.

The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout — who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

The nominees are listed below by region:

super regional 1 NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd Fr. Martinsburg, West Virginia Cory Contini WR Ohio Dominican Sr. Dover, Ohio Ashton Dulin WR/RS Malone Sr. Reynoldsburg, Ohio Walter Fletcher RB Edinboro Jr. Columbia, Maryland Josh Gontarek WR Shippensburg Jr. Mount Airy, Maryland Jaleel McLaughlin RB Notre Dame College Fr. Marshville, North Carolina Lamont McPhatter II DB California (PA) Jr. New Castle, Pennsylvania Ajee Patterson QB New Haven Sr. Neptune, New Jersey Chance Stewart QB Hillsdale Sr. Sturgis, Michigan

super regionAL 2 name POSITION SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN Kevin Greenhow WR Central State Jr. Columbus, Ohio Amir Hall QB Bowie State Sr. Bowie, Maryland J.T. Hassell LB Florida Tech Sr. Titusville, Florida Jamarcus Henderson DE Newberry Sr. Union, South Carolina Cardell Rawlings DE Wingate Sr. Smithfield, North Carolina Craig Rucker WR Mars Hill Jr. Orlando, Florida Rogan Wells QB Valdosta State So. Fort Mill, South Carolina Antonio Wimbush RB Carson-Newman Jr. Kingsland, Georgia Bryce Witt QB Chowan So. Sutherland, Virginia

super regionAL 3 name position school class hometown Jayru Campbell QB Ferris State Jr. Detroit, Michigan Ka’Ronce Higgins WR Southern Arkansas Sr. Searcy, Arkansas Cody Leonard LB Quincy Sr. Carrolton, Illinois Braxton Marstall QB Emporia State Sr. Emporia, Kansas Jake Mayon RB Northern Michigan Sr. Plainfield, Illinois Al McKeller RB Indianapolis So. Indianapolis, Indiana Kyrion Parker WR Central Missouri Sr. Houston, Texas Bart Williams QB Grand Valley State Sr. Grand Blanc, Michigan

super regional 4 name position school class hometown Xavier Turner RB Tarleton State Sr. North Richland Hills, Texas Bo Highburger LB Western Oregon Sr. Veneta, Oregon Nate Gunn RB Minnesota State Jr. Minooka, Illinois Markus Jones DE Angelo State Sr. Fort Worth, Texas Gabriel Watson RB Sioux Falls Jr. Piedmont, California Cameron Mayberry RB Colorado School of Mines Jr. Stillwater, Oklahoma Kyle Saddler QB Augustana So. Frisco, Texas Jake Sullivan QB South Dakota Mines Sr. Rapid City, South Dakota Reilly Hennessey QB Central Washington Sr. Camas, Washington Layton Rabb QB Midwestern State Sr. Llano, Texas Chad Hovasse WR Adams State Sr. Colorado Springs, Colorado

