Great American Conference Athletics | November 19, 2018

DII football: 37 players nominated for 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A total of 37 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated for the 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Nine nominees hail from Super Region 1, nine from Super Region 2, eight from Super Region 3 and 11 from Super Region 4.

The sports information directors at the 166 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 37 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday, Nov. 26.

The winner of the 2018 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 14 and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 10, 2019.

The sports information directors at their respective schools initially nominate candidates. The SIDs in those Super Regions vote for their top five candidates. The winner is then determined in a nation-wide vote of the Division II sports information directors.

The group of 37 candidates includes 13 quarterbacks, nine running backs, eight wide receivers, three defensive ends, three linebackers and one defensive back.

There list features 21 seniors, 10 juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. One nominee — Bowie State’s Amir Hall, in 2017 — previously advanced to the finalist stage.

The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout — who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

The nominees are listed below by region:

super regional 1        
NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN

Tyson Bagent

QB

Shepherd

 Fr.

Martinsburg, West Virginia

Cory Contini

 WR

Ohio Dominican

 Sr. 

Dover, Ohio

Ashton Dulin

 WR/RS

Malone

 Sr. 

Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Walter Fletcher

 RB

Edinboro

 Jr. 

Columbia, Maryland

Josh Gontarek

 WR

Shippensburg

 Jr. 

Mount Airy, Maryland

Jaleel McLaughlin

 RB

Notre Dame College

 Fr. 

Marshville, North Carolina

Lamont McPhatter II

 DB

California (PA)

 Jr. 

New Castle, Pennsylvania

Ajee Patterson

 QB

New Haven

 Sr. 

Neptune, New Jersey

Chance Stewart

 QB

Hillsdale

 Sr. 

Sturgis, Michigan
super regionAL 2        
name POSITION SCHOOL CLASS HOMETOWN

Kevin Greenhow

 WR

Central State

 Jr.

Columbus, Ohio

Amir Hall

 QB

Bowie State

 Sr. 

Bowie, Maryland

J.T. Hassell

 LB

Florida Tech

 Sr. 

Titusville, Florida

Jamarcus Henderson

 DE

Newberry

 Sr. 

Union, South Carolina

Cardell Rawlings

 DE

Wingate

 Sr. 

Smithfield, North Carolina

Craig Rucker

 WR

Mars Hill

 Jr. 

Orlando, Florida

Rogan Wells

 QB

Valdosta State

 So. 

Fort Mill, South Carolina

Antonio Wimbush

 RB

Carson-Newman

 Jr. 

Kingsland, Georgia

Bryce Witt

 QB

Chowan

 So. 

Sutherland, Virginia
super regionAL 3        
name position school class hometown

Jayru Campbell

 QB

Ferris State

 Jr. 

Detroit, Michigan

Ka’Ronce Higgins

 WR

Southern Arkansas

 Sr. 

Searcy, Arkansas

Cody Leonard

 LB

Quincy

 Sr. 

Carrolton, Illinois

Braxton Marstall

 QB

Emporia State

 Sr. 

Emporia, Kansas

Jake Mayon

 RB

Northern Michigan

 Sr. 

Plainfield, Illinois

Al McKeller

 RB

Indianapolis

 So. 

Indianapolis, Indiana

Kyrion Parker

 WR

Central Missouri

 Sr. 

Houston, Texas

Bart Williams

 QB

Grand Valley State

 Sr. 

Grand Blanc, Michigan
super regional 4        
name position school class hometown

Xavier Turner

 RB

Tarleton State

 Sr. 

North Richland Hills, Texas

Bo Highburger

 LB

Western Oregon

 Sr. 

Veneta, Oregon

Nate Gunn

 RB

Minnesota State

 Jr. 

Minooka, Illinois

Markus Jones

 DE

Angelo State

 Sr. 

Fort Worth, Texas

Gabriel Watson

 RB

Sioux Falls

 Jr. 

Piedmont, California

Cameron Mayberry

 RB

Colorado School of Mines

 Jr. 

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Kyle Saddler

 QB

Augustana

 So. 

Frisco, Texas

Jake Sullivan

 QB

South Dakota Mines

 Sr. 

Rapid City, South Dakota

Reilly Hennessey

 QB

Central Washington

 Sr. 

Camas, Washington

Layton Rabb

 QB

Midwestern State

 Sr. 

Llano, Texas

Chad Hovasse

 WR

Adams State

 Sr. 

Colorado Springs, Colorado

