The twin sons of the former Ohio State quarterback will play for Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is required to keep a close eye on Clemson every week as the Tigers appear headed towards the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive season.

Herbstreit will have another reason to watch Clemson beginning next season as his sons are set to join Dabo Swinney's squad.

Herbstreit's twin sons, Jake and Tye, are set to walk-on at Clemson, Herbstreit told Fox News 17 (WZTV) in Nashville.

Jake and Tye are currently playing at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville.

Tye plays receiver for Montgomery Bell Academy, while Jake plays safety.

Herbstreit has a third son, Zak, who is younger and also plays at Montgomery Bell Academy. The story from WZTV explains how Herbstreit tries to balance his job as an analyst with being a dad and attending his sons' games.

"I'll have Zak playing (at MBA) as a junior, and Jake and Tye going over to Clemson. We'll have to cross that bridge when we get to it. These are all really good problems to have," Herbstreit told the news station about his plans for next season. "My goal is to be there for anything I can be."

Herbstreit is one of the stars of ESPN's hit college football pregame show College GameDay. The show has appeared at two Clemson games this season as Herbstreit and company attended Clemson's win at Texas A&M in Week 2 and the Tigers' victory at Boston College Nov. 10.

College GameDay will be in Columbus, Ohio this weekend for Michigan at Ohio State.

