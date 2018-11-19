Here's every bowl-eligible college football team so far in 2018

Virginia Tech still has a chance to reach the .500 mark and secure bowl eligibility.
The Hokies (4-6) are set to play Marshall on Dec. 1 — if Virginia Tech needs a win to become bowl eligible. The Hokies and Thundering Herd had games against other opponents canceled Sept. 15 because of Hurricane Florence, and it looked like the shortened schedule might cost Virginia Tech a chance to extend its 25-season bowl streak.
That streak may still come to an end. The Hokies have to beat Virginia this coming week to have any chance at reaching .500, but now they have a willing opponent for a potential 12th game.
Marshall was supposed to face South Carolina on Sept. 15. That game was called off, and the Gamecocks scheduled a makeup game for Dec. 1 against Akron, which had a Sept. 1 matchup with Nebraska cancelled due to lightning. The Akron-South Carolina game could have bowl implications too. South Carolina is already eligible, but Akron is 4-6.
There are 78 bowl slots to fill this season, and the following 71 teams are already eligible:
|Alabama
|Alabama-Birmingham
|Appalachian State
|Arizona State
|Arkansas State
|Army
|Auburn
|Boise State
|Boston College
|Buffalo
|BYU
|California
|Central Florida
|Cincinnati
|Clemson
|Duke
|Eastern Michigan
|Florida
|Florida International
|Fresno State
|Georgia
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Tech
|Hawaii
|Houston
|Iowa
|Iowa State
|Kentucky
|Louisiana Tech
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Louisiana-Monroe
|LSU
|Marshall
|Memphis
|Miami
|Michigan
|Michigan State
|Middle Tennessee
|Mississippi State
|Missouri
|N.C. State
|Nevada
|North Texas
|Northern Illinois
|Northwestern
|Notre Dame
|Ohio
|Ohio State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|Oregon
|Penn State
|Pittsburgh
|San Diego State
|South Carolina
|South Florida
|Stanford
|Syracuse
|Temple
|Texas
|Texas A&M
|Toledo
|Troy
|Utah
|Utah State
|Virginia
|Washington
|Washington State
|West Virginia
|Western Michigan
|Wisconsin
The following games this coming week involve teams still on the bowl bubble:
Tuesday
Miami, Ohio (5-6) vs. Ball State
Friday
Akron (4-6) at Ohio
Coastal Carolina (5-6) at South Alabama
Virginia Tech (4-6) vs. Virginia
Saturday
Arizona (5-6) vs. Arizona State
Baylor (5-6) vs. Texas Tech (5-6)
Colorado (5-6) at California
Florida Atlantic (5-6) vs. Charlotte
Florida State (5-6) vs. Florida
Indiana (5-6) vs. Purdue (5-6)
Kansas State (5-6) at Iowa State
Maryland (5-6) at Penn State
Minnesota (5-6) at Wisconsin
SMU (5-6) at Tulsa
Southern California (5-6) vs. Notre Dame
Southern Mississippi (5-5) at Texas-El Paso
Texas Christian (5-6) vs. Oklahoma State
Tulane (5-6) vs. Navy
Vanderbilt (5-6) vs. Tennessee (5-6)
Wake Forest (5-6) at Duke
Wyoming (5-6) at New Mexico
