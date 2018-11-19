Here's every bowl-eligible college football team so far in 2018

Notre Dame is the team of the week

Virginia Tech still has a chance to reach the .500 mark and secure bowl eligibility.

The Hokies (4-6) are set to play Marshall on Dec. 1 — if Virginia Tech needs a win to become bowl eligible. The Hokies and Thundering Herd had games against other opponents canceled Sept. 15 because of Hurricane Florence, and it looked like the shortened schedule might cost Virginia Tech a chance to extend its 25-season bowl streak.

That streak may still come to an end. The Hokies have to beat Virginia this coming week to have any chance at reaching .500, but now they have a willing opponent for a potential 12th game.

Marshall was supposed to face South Carolina on Sept. 15. That game was called off, and the Gamecocks scheduled a makeup game for Dec. 1 against Akron, which had a Sept. 1 matchup with Nebraska cancelled due to lightning. The Akron-South Carolina game could have bowl implications too. South Carolina is already eligible, but Akron is 4-6.

There are 78 bowl slots to fill this season, and the following 71 teams are already eligible:

Alabama Alabama-Birmingham Appalachian State Arizona State Arkansas State Army Auburn Boise State Boston College Buffalo BYU California Central Florida Cincinnati Clemson Duke Eastern Michigan Florida Florida International Fresno State Georgia Georgia Southern Georgia Tech Hawaii Houston Iowa Iowa State Kentucky Louisiana Tech Louisiana-Lafayette Louisiana-Monroe LSU Marshall Memphis Miami Michigan Michigan State Middle Tennessee Mississippi State Missouri N.C. State Nevada North Texas Northern Illinois Northwestern Notre Dame Ohio Ohio State Oklahoma Oklahoma State Oregon Penn State Pittsburgh San Diego State South Carolina South Florida Stanford Syracuse Temple Texas Texas A&M Toledo Troy Utah Utah State Virginia Washington Washington State West Virginia Western Michigan Wisconsin

The following games this coming week involve teams still on the bowl bubble:

Tuesday

Miami, Ohio (5-6) vs. Ball State

Friday

Akron (4-6) at Ohio

Coastal Carolina (5-6) at South Alabama

Virginia Tech (4-6) vs. Virginia

Saturday

Arizona (5-6) vs. Arizona State

Baylor (5-6) vs. Texas Tech (5-6)

Colorado (5-6) at California

Florida Atlantic (5-6) vs. Charlotte

Florida State (5-6) vs. Florida

Indiana (5-6) vs. Purdue (5-6)

Kansas State (5-6) at Iowa State

Maryland (5-6) at Penn State

Minnesota (5-6) at Wisconsin

SMU (5-6) at Tulsa

Southern California (5-6) vs. Notre Dame

Southern Mississippi (5-5) at Texas-El Paso

Texas Christian (5-6) vs. Oklahoma State

Tulane (5-6) vs. Navy

Vanderbilt (5-6) vs. Tennessee (5-6)

Wake Forest (5-6) at Duke

Wyoming (5-6) at New Mexico

