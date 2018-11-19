Schools with the most FCS football national championships

North Dakota State has been king of the decade with six NCAA FCS national football titles in the past seven years. That's good enough to put the Bison in a tie for first place among schools with the most all-time FCS national championships.

North Dakota State and Georgia Southern (now an FBS Sun Belt member) each have six FCS titles, two more than any other school in the championship's 40-year history. NDSU will have a shot at No. 7 this year as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2018 FCS playoff bracket.

Twenty-one different schools have lifted the trophy since 1978. Here is a list of every institution to win an FCS championship, ranked in order from most titles to least.

Schools with the most NCAA FCS football championships:

School Number of titles Year(s) Georgia Southern 6 1985, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2000 North Dakota State 6 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 Youngstown State 4 1991, 1993, 1994, 1997 Appalachian State 3 2005, 2006, 2007 Eastern Kentucky 2 1979, 1982 James Madison 2 2004, 2016 Marshall 2 1992, 1996 Montana 2 1984, 2001 Boise State 1 1980 Delaware 1 2003 Eastern Washington 1 2010 Florida A&M 1 1978 Furman 1 1988 Idaho State 1 1981 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1987 Massachusetts 1 1998 Montana State 1 1984 Richmond 1 2008 Southern Illinois 1 1983 Villanova 1 2009 Western Kentucky 1 2002

5 FCS football facts worth knowing:

Of the 21 different schools to claim at least one title, seven no longer play at the FCS level. Appalachian State, Boise State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Massachusetts and Western Kentucky are all current members of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Five schools have won titles in at least two consecutive seasons. North Dakota State owns the longest streak at five in a row (2011-15), followed by Appalachian State's three straight titles from 2005-07. Georgia Southern (1985-86,1989-90, 1999-00) and Youngstown State (1993-94) are the other two schools to go back to back.

Jim Tressel has the most championship wins among head coaches in FCS history. He was at the helm of Youngstown State for all four of their titles in the 1990s. Chris Klieman (North Dakota State), Craig Bohl (North Dakota State), Jerry Moore (Appalachian State) and Erk Russell (Georgia Southern) all won three championships as head coach.

Georgia Southern has the most all-time championship game appearances at eight (6-2 record). Youngstown State (4-3) and Montana (2-5) have been to the finals seven times. North Dakota State follows with a perfect 6-0 record in the title game.

Thirty-four different programs have appeared in the FCS national championship game. Only two schools — McNeese and Sam Houston State — have reached that level twice without a trophy to show for it.

