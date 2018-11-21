College Football Playoff rankings: Week 13 Top 25 scores, schedule

It's a huge week for college football, full of rivalry games and conference championship implications. Below, find the College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 scores and schedule for Week 13.

No. 4 Michigan plays No. 10 Ohio State in one of the highly anticipated games. But there are others, including No. 8 Washington State-No. 16 Washington and No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Southern California.

Here is the full schedule of games for Week 13 CFP ranked teams. All of the game times are in ET and are played on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

This schedule will be updated as games finish. Click on the games for live stats:

Below are the current CFP Top 25 rankings. They are the fourth set of CFP rankings this season:

Alabama: 11-0 Clemson: 11-0 Notre Dame: 11-0 Michigan: 10-1 Georgia: 10-1 Oklahoma: 10-1 LSU: 9-2 Washington State: 10-1 UCF: 10-0 Ohio State: 10-1 Florida: 8-3 Penn State: 8-3 West Virginia: 8-2 Texas: 8-3 Kentucky: 8-3 Washington: 8-3 Utah: 8-3 Mississippi State: 7-4 Northwestern: 7-4 Syracuse: 8-3 Utah State: 10-1 Texas A&M: 7-4 Boise State: 9-2 Pitt: 7-4 Iowa State: 6-4

College Football Playoff rankings: Prediction

There aren't many games remaining until the final CFP rankings are out.

But this week will make the picture much clearer. The big one is No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 10 Ohio State. If the Wolverines win, it's likely a safe CFP participant if they beat Northwestern next week for the Big Ten crown. But if Ohio State wins, that would cause major problems.

If Ohio State, Washington State and Oklahoma win out, that means three one-loss conference champions. And that's before talking about a scenario where Georgia upsets Alabama for the SEC title.

If the final spot is between Ohio State, Washington State and Oklahoma, how would it go? Would the committee clearly favor one of the other two? Right now, Ohio State is only No. 10 while Oklahoma is sixth and Washington State is eighth, but the Buckeyes would probably move up considerably with a win against current No. 4 Michigan. Ohio State hasn't look that great otherwise, but a win against Michigan would rank among the best of the season — by any team.

Also this week, No. 3 Notre Dame would close out an undefeated regular season by winning at Southern California. Because the Irish aren't in a conference, we'll know one of the CFP semifinalists by the end of the games on Saturday...if the Irish win.

Here's how we predict the CFP and New Year's Six Game will look: