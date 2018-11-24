Ohio State football: Dwayne Haskins passes Drew Brees for single-season Big Ten passing touchdown record

Dwayne Haskins went into Ohio State's Week 13 game against Michigan as the No. 3 single-season passing touchdown quarterback in Big Ten history. Before The Game was over, the sophomore was the conference's all-time record holder.

Haskins entered the game with 3,280 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes on the season. He added 318 passing yards and five touchdowns Saturday to close out his outstanding regular season.

Saturday's home performance against the Wolverines not only put him above NFL legend Drew Brees, but also former Buckeye standout J.T. Barrett.

Take a bow, Dwayne Haskins. 👏@dh_simba7 passes @drewbrees for first all-time on the single-season @B1Gfootball passing touchdown leaderboard.



— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 24, 2018

Haskins' 40th touchdown broke Brees' all-time mark set in the 1998 season. It came on a pass to wide receiver K.J. Hill, giving the Buckeyes a commanding 54-32 lead on the No. 4 Wolverines.

— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2018

As Heisman talks draw closer, this accomplishment is just another notch in Haskins' argument to be included in the New York City ceremony. He'll have a chance to add to his statistics in the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern on Dec. 1.

Here are the top five all-time single-season passing touchdown leaders in Big Ten history, as of Nov. 24, 2018: