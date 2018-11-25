Here are the best stats from the second round of the DII Football Championship

A sense of normalcy returned to the DII Football Championship in the second round. One week after upsets ruled the day, all but one of the top seeds advanced to the quarterfinals.

Let's go beyond the box score and look at a few standout numbers you may have missed.

The most interesting numbers from the second round

-2

Rushing yards allowed by Notre Dame (OH) against Hillsdale. David Graham, who piled up 939 yards for the Chargers this season was held to just 18 yards. The Falcons outrushed Hillsdale by a 226-yard margin, led by freshman running back Jaleel McLaughlin's monster 191-yard day.

1

Total NCAA tournament wins by Ouachita Baptist. That's right, Saturday's 35-7 victory over Indianapolis was the first playoff win for the Tigers in program history.

Congrats to @OuachitaTigers as they secure their first NCAA playoff win in program history! Highlights tonight after Oklahoma State vs. TCU on @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/sRiZHGSiJX — Ben Creighton 📺🏀🏈⚾️ (@Ben_CreightonTV) November 24, 2018

3

Games that ended on the final drive. Northwest Missouri State had a chance with five seconds on the clock, but couldn't pull it out against Ferris State, losing 27-21. Hillsdale drove 61 yards in the final three minutes but fell just short, falling to Notre Dame (OH) 19-14. Wingate nearly pulled off the upset, allowing the go-ahead touchdown to Lenoir-Rhyne with 45 seconds left and missing on a Hail Mary on the final play, falling 17-21.

Ferris State also enjoys the No. 3 this week as the Bulldogs are heading to their third consecutive national quarterfinals.

5

Field goals kicked by Texas A&M-Commerce's Kristov Martinez, including a 53-yard and 55-yard boot. He scored the Lions first 15 points of the game, keeping the defending champions alive until Kane Wilson led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Though they made exciting, the Lions run came to an end, falling 34-28.

6

Undefeated teams left in the hunt. That is a simply remarkable amount, considering there are just eight teams remaining. Two matchups in the national quarterfinals pit undefeated teams against each other. Super Region Four will see 12-0 Minnesota State go head-to-head with 12-0 Tarleton State. In Super Region Three, Ferris State and Ouachita Baptist square off. Last year the Tigers season ended in the NCAA playoffs to Ferris State, so there is plenty to be excited about in this one. Notre Dame (OH) and Valdosta State are the other two undefeated teams remaining.

Minnesota Bound!! Round 2 ✔️ with a 34-28 Win over Texas A&M Commerce! #TexanNation pic.twitter.com/nLFmZ3AOgs — TARLETON FOOTBALL (@TarletonFB) November 24, 2018

10

Total wins the Hillsdale Chargers end their season with, tying the program record set in 2009.

19

The average margin of victory for the eight winning teams in the second round. This was inflated by Valdosta State's big win, a 39-point victory by Slippery Rock, and a big 28-point win by Ouachita Baptist as four wins — Notre Dame (OH), Ferris State, Lenoir-Rhyne, and Tarleton State — were decided by less than a touchdown.

Eight teams remain in the #D2FB Championship. Here are five quick takeaways from Saturday's second round: https://t.co/ucg7WwOUbf. pic.twitter.com/egBWn0LCS6 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) November 24, 2018

66

The most points scored this week, dropped by Valdosta State. This shouldn't be a surprise, as Valdosta State's 52.2 points per game were second to none in DII football. The Blazers erupted for 45 second-half points for the 50-point victory over Bowie State.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of some standout performers in the second round:

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterback School Stats Chance Stewart Hillsdale 322 yards, 1 TD Ajee Patterson New Haven 303 total yards, 2 TD Ben Holmes Tarleton State 300 total yards, 1 TD Roland Rivers III Slippery Rock 283 total yards, 4 TD Braden Wright Northwest Missouri State 269 yards, 2 TD

RUNNING BACKS

Running Back School Stats Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 191 yards Wes Hills Slippery Rock 188 yards, 3 TD Daniel McCants Tarleton State 181 yards, 2 TD Kris Oliver Ouachita Baptist 133 total yards, 1 TD Nate Gunn Minnesota State 114 yards, 1 TD

RECEIVERS

Receiver School Stats Trey Brock Hillsdale 172 yards, 1 TD Marquis Wimberly Texas A&M-Commerce 139 yards Ju'An Williams New Haven 136 yards LaTroy Harper Northwest Missouri State 115 yards Marvelle Ross Notre Dame (OH) 108 yards

