LSU vs. Texas A&M score: Aggies win seven-overtime 74-72 thriller in highest scoring game in FBS history

COLLEGE STATION — It was the rarest of sights late Saturday night at Kyle Field.

Thousands of fans streamed onto the field to celebrate Texas A&M's marathon 74-72 win over LSU.

The game stretched through seven overtimes, or as one Aggie described it, as 11 quarters, topping out at four hours, 53 minutes. The Aggies finally prevailed when quarterback Kellen Mond hit Kendrick Rogers for a two-point attempt in the right corner of the end zone. It was the highest scoring game in FBS history.

From the Aggie perspective, it was the most important because it represented A&M's first win in SEC play over LSU. The victory put an exclamation point on Jimbo Fisher's first-season, renovation project of the Aggies.

"What a game," Fisher said. "We were able to make one more play... They just scratched and clawed and believed.

A record of 8-4 never looked so good. A&M will have a chance at a ninth win in a bowl game, the prestige of which was greatly improved. There's a possibility the Aggies could receive an invite to a New Year's Day bowl, going to the Outback to play a team from the Big Ten.

The seventh-ranked Tigers dropped to 9-3. Before Saturday's game, LSU had drubbed A&M in seven straight games. The last Aggie win was back in 1995, when A&M was dominating the Southwest Conference.

To think, LSU appeared to have the game won in the final moments of regulation, when the Tigers intercepted a Mond pass. But officials reviewed the play and overturned the pick after determining Mond's knee touched in the backfield as he reached for a bad snap.

Down 31-24, A&M relied on more Mond magic in the final minute. He threw to Quartney Davis to convert a fourth and 18. Then, after officials gave the Aggies back one more second after going to zero when Mond spiked the ball to stop the clock, Mond found Davis underneath the goal posts for the game-tying touchdown.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron objected to the final second being given back to the Aggies.

"We've been told that with three seconds left, you can't kill it," Orgeron said. "They tried to kill it and the clock ran out on the zero. They put another one second on the clock. In my opinion, that one second shouldn't have been put on."

"Look at it. There were opportunities to win the football game," Orgeron said. We held ourselves in that position to win. We intercepted the football, then his knee was down and then all of the sudden the clock runs out and we win the football game and they put another second on the clock. The momentum kept on changing both ways and the guys responded. That was one heck of an overtime, we just fell one play short. Our guys have nothing to be ashamed about, they fought, they fought hard."

Mond said he didn't realize his knee was down until the officials announced it.

"Sometimes you get kind of lucky," Mond said. "We got blessed on that."

The miracle finish in regulation seemed like an afterthought after the sides went at each other for seven sessions of overtime.

Mond accounted for five touchdowns --four via the pass, one by rush — and completed a pair of two-point attempts. Both teams scored on each of their seven possessions. For the game, he was 23 of 49 for 287 yards and six touchdowns.

A&M tailback Trayveon Williams rushed for 198 yards on a career-best 35 carries. He all but secured the SEC rushing title, the first Aggie to lead the SEC in that category since Johnny Manziel did so in 2012, the year he won the Heisman.

LSU needed a 50-yard field goal from Cole Tracy on its first overtime series to even extend the game. In overtime, quarterback Joe Burrow ran for two touchdowns and threw for two scores. The Tigers used a trick play for another touchdown.

Mond's go-to receivers in overtime were Davis and Rogers.

Rogers caught two of the touchdowns and the successful two pointers. Davis was the receiver on the final touchdown.

A&M fired coach Kevin Sumlin this time a year ago after a loss to LSU. The program appears to be light years ahead of last year, although in reality, the difference is only one more win.

"They are starting to get over that hump," Fisher said. "They picked up the crumbs, they found the inches ... hey just scratched, clawed and bled all the way."

