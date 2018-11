Bowl projections: College Football Playoff, bowl games predictions

Alabama vs. Georgia: Winning the SEC Championship could mean a spot in the CFP

The college football bowl season is almost here. Below, we have updated our bowl projections for the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six games and the full bowl schedule.

The bowl games start on Dec. 15 and continue through the College Football Playoff. Alabama is the defending national champion. This story will be updated as games go final in Week 14. Teams in bold have been officially announced for those games.

Bowl Projections: College Football Playoff

Bowl Date Location Tie-ins Teams Orange Bowl Dec. 29 Arlington,

Texas CFP Semifinal Alabama

vs. Oklahoma Cotton Bowl Dec. 29 Miami,

Fla. CFP Semifinal Clemson

vs. Notre Dame

Bowl projections: New Year's Six games predictions

Bowl Date Location Tie-ins Prediction Sugar Bowl Jan. 1 New Orleans SEC

vs. Big 12 Georgia

vs. Texas Rose Bowl Jan. 1 Pasadena,

Calif. Big Ten

vs. Pac-12 Ohio State

vs. Washington Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1 Glendale,

Ariz. At-large

vs. At-large Florida

vs. UCF Peach Bowl Dec. 29 Atlanta At-large

vs. At-large LSU

vs. Michigan

Bowl Projections

NOTE: Teams will fill in for bowl slots if conferences can't fill them through tie-ins.

Bowl Date Location Tie-ins Predictions Citrus

Bowl Jan. 1 Orlando,

Fla. ACC/Big Ten

vs. SEC Penn State

vs. Kentucky Outback

Bowl Jan. 1 Tampa,

Fla. Big Ten

vs. SEC Northwestern

vs. Mississippi State TaxSlayer

Bowl Dec. 31 Jacksonville,

Fla. ACC/Big Ten

vs. SEC N.C. State

vs. Texas A&M Holiday

Bowl Dec. 31 San Diego,

Calif. Big Ten vs.

Pac-12 Iowa

vs. Utah Liberty

Bowl Dec. 31 Memphis,

Tenn. Big 12

vs. SEC Oklahoma State

vs. Vanderbilt Redbox

Bowl Dec. 31 Santa Clara,

Calif. Big Ten

vs. Pac-12 Michigan State

vs. Oregon Sun

Bowl Dec. 31 El Paso,

Texas ACC vs.

Pac-12 Virginia

vs. Arizona State Military

Bowl Dec. 31 Annapolis,

Md. ACC

vs. American Virginia Tech

vs. Cincinnati Arizona

Bowl Dec. 29 Tucson,

Ariz. Mountain West

vs. Sun Belt Fresno State

vs. Arkansas State Belk

Bowl Dec. 29 Charlotte,

N.C. ACC

vs. SEC Boston College

vs. South Carolina Alamo

Bowl Dec. 28 San Antonio,

Texas Big 12 vs.

Pac-12 West Virginia

vs. Washington State Camping

World

Bowl Dec. 28 Orlando,

Fla. ACC vs.

Big 12 Syracuse

vs. Iowa State Music

City

Bowl Dec. 28 Nashville,

Tenn. ACC/Big Ten

vs. SEC Missouri

vs. Purdue Texas

Bowl Dec. 27 Houston,

Texas Big 12

vs. SEC TCU

vs. Auburn Pinstripe

Bowl Dec. 27 New York,

N.Y. ACC vs.

Big Ten Wisconsin

vs. Duke Independence

Bowl Dec. 27 Shreveport,

La. ACC vs.

SEC Miami

vs. UAB Cheez-It

Bowl Dec. 26 Tempe,

Ariz. Big 12 vs.

Pac-12 California

vs. San Diego State Quick

Lane

Bowl Dec. 26 Detroit,

Mich. ACC vs.

Big Ten Pitt

vs. Minnesota First

Responder

Bowl Dec. 26 Dallas,

Texas Big Ten vs.

ACC/C-USA North Texas

vs. BYU Hawaii

Bowl Dec. 22 Honolulu,

Hawaii C-USA vs. Mountain West Hawaii

vs. Louisiana Tech Dollar

General

Bowl Dec. 22 Mobile,

Ala. MAC

vs. Sun Belt Buffalo

vs. Troy Armed

Forces Bowl Dec. 22 Fort Worth,

Texas American

vs. Big 12 Army

vs. Baylor Birmingham

Bowl Dec. 22 Birmingham,

Ala. American

vs. SEC Memphis

vs. Georgia Tech Idaho

Potato

Bowl Dec. 21 Boise,

Idaho MAC vs. Mountain West Utah State

vs. Northern Illinois Bahamas

Bowl Dec. 21 Nassau,

Bahamas C-USA

vs. MAC Florida International

vs. Toledo Gasparilla

Bowl Dec. 20 Tampa,

Fla. American vs. ACC/C-USA Wake Forest

vs. South Florida Frisco

Bowl Dec. 19 Dallas,

Texas American

vs.

C-USA/MAC

/Sun Belt Houston

vs. Ohio Boca

Raton

Bowl Dec. 18 Boca Raton,

Fla. American

vs. C-USA Tulane vs.

Marshall New

Orleans

Bowl Dec. 15 New Orleans,

La. C-USA vs.

Sun Belt Appalachian State vs.

Southern Miss Camellia

Bowl Dec. 15 Montgomery,

Ala. MAC vs.

Sun Belt Western Michigan vs.

Georgia Southern Las

Vegas

Bowl Dec. 15 Las Vegas,

Nev. Mountain West

vs. Pac-12 Boise State

vs. Stanford Cure

Bowl Dec. 15 Orlando,

Fla. American

vs. Sun Belt Temple

vs. Louisiana New

Mexico

Bowl Dec. 15 Albuquerque,

N.M. C-USA vs. Mountain West Middle Tennessee

vs. Nevada

