How Georgia can make the College Football Playoff even with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship

Alabama vs. Georgia: Winning the SEC Championship could mean a spot in the CFP

Alabama vs. Georgia: Winning the SEC Championship could mean a spot in the CFP

Georgia will enter championship weekend ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The formula for the Bulldogs remains the same as it has for weeks. Win against Alabama in the SEC championship game and the Bulldogs should be in the Playoff for the second year in a row.

A loss likely would keep Georgia out but there are scenarios where a two-loss Georgia would have a chance if Oklahoma loses to Texas in the Big 12 title game and Ohio State is beaten by Northwestern in the Big Ten championship.

Georgia moved up a spot after routing Georgia Tech and Michigan getting throttled by Ohio State.

MORE: Georgia jumps into top 4; Ohio State rises in penultimate CFP poll

The top six: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

ICYMI🗣Rob Mullens, chair of the #CFBPlayoff selection committee, caught up with @ESPN_ReceDavis following the announcement of the last @CFBPlayoff rankings before Selection Day! 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/kuy5UstrpU — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 28, 2018

Notre Dame's regular season is finished and it's expected to have sewn up a playoff spot with a 12-0 record after beating Southern Cal.

Ohio State and Oklahoma will be rooting for Alabama to turn back Georgia because a Crimson Tide loss may squeeze them both out of a playoff spot.

Clemson would lock down its berth by defeating Pitt in the ACC title game.

RELATED: Georgia's secondary to challenge Alabama's skilled receivers

Before the rankings came out Tuesday night, ESPN's playoff predictor gave Georgia a 39 percent chance to make the playoff.

Georgia has three wins over ranked teams: No. 9 Florida, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 24 Missouri.

Georgia would land in the Sugar Bowl as the SEC representative if it isn't selected for the playoff as long as it remains above Florida, which has three-losses and Georgia beat 36-17.

MORE: NCAA.com college football home | 2018-19 bowl season schedule

The final Playoff standings that determine the semifinal pairings are announced Sunday.

This article is written by Marc Weiszer from Athens Banner-Herald, Ga. and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.