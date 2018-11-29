2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The 2018 FCS Playoffs continue in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 1. Below, get the bracket, schedule, teams and scores.
There were 24 teams at the start of the playoffs, as the top eight seeds had byes into second round. North Dakota State is the No. 1 seed and plays Montana State in the second round.
2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket
Click here for a printable bracket. | Interactive bracket
MORE: Buy tickets | Championship Info
2018 FCS Playoffs: Scores, schedule
SECOND ROUND (December 1)
- Jacksonville State at No. 7 Maine, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN3 | Live stats
- James Madison at No. 8 Colgate, 1 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats
- Wofford at No. 4 Kennesaw State, 2 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats
- Montana State at No. 1 North Dakota State, 3 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats
- Duquesne at No. 5 South Dakota State, 3 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats
- Southeast Missouri State at No. 2 Weber State, 4 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats
- Nicholls State at No. 3 Eastern Washington, 5 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats
- Northern Iowa at No. 6 UC Davis, 7 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats
FIRST ROUND (November 24)
- Duquesne 31, Towson 10
- Wofford 19, Elon 7
- Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14
- Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14
- James Madison 20, Delaware 6
- Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30
- Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
- Jacksonville State 34, East Tennessee State 27
Here is the complete schedule by round:
NOTE: All times ET
|ROUND
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|NETWORK
|First (8 games/8 sites)
|Duquesne 31, Towson 10
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|2 p.m. ET
|ESPN3
|Wofford 19, Elon 7
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|James Madison 20, Delaware 6
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|4 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|5 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Jacksonville State 34, East Tennessee State 27
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Second (8 games/8 sites)
|Jacksonville State at No. 7 Maine
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|12 p.m.
|ESPN3
|James Madison at No. 8 Colgate
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|1 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Wofford at No. 4 Kennesaw State
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Montana State at No. 1 North Dakota State
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Duquesne at No. 5 South Dakota State
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Southeast Missouri State at No. 2 Weber State
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|4 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Nicholls State at No. 3 Eastern Washington
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|5 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Northern Iowa at No. 6 UC Davis
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Quarterfinals (4 sites)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD vs. TBD
|Fri./Sat.
|Dec. 7/8
|TBA
|TBA
|Semifinals (2 sites)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Friday
|Dec. 14
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Dec. 15
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|National Championship (Frisco, Texas)
|TBD vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Jan. 5, 2019
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
MORE: Interactive 2018 FCS Playoffs bracket
2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch
The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN3. The quarterfinals will be shown on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3. For the semifinals, both games will be on ESPN2, as will the national championship game.
The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.
2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams
FCS CHAMPIONSHIP: Championship info | Road to Frisco | Buy 2019 tickets
Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically.
Here are the automatic qualifiers:
- Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State
- Patriot: Colgate
- Missouri Valley: North Dakota State
- Pioneer: San Diego
- Big South: Kennesaw State
- Big Sky: Weber State
- CAA: Maine
- Northeast: Duquesne
- Southern: Wofford
- Southland: Nicholls
Here are the Top 8 seeds:
- North Dakota State: 11-0
- Weber State: 9-2
- Eastern Washington: 9-2
- Kennesaw State: 10-1
- South Dakota State: 8-2
- UC Davis: 9-2
- Maine: 8-3
- Colgate: 9-1
2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2017
|North Dakota State
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1995
|Montana
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin*
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wa.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wa.
|1984
|Montana State
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated