College Football Playoff selection show: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

The College Football Playoff selection show for the 2018 season is almost here. Below, you can find the time, TV channel and watch online information.
Going into the last week of games until the selection show, the top four is No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Georgia
College Football Playoff selection show: Time, TV channel
The final CFP rankings will be announced live during the selection show at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 2. It can be watched on ESPN.
During the show, the final CFP Top 25 rankings will be revealed, as will the semifinal matchups and New Year's Six games. The semifinal games will match No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3.
College Football Playoff selection show: How to watch online
The CFP selection show can be watched online through WatchESPN.
College Football Playoff schedule
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Dec. 29
|Orange (Semifinal)
|Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.
|Dec. 29
|Cotton (Semifinal)
|AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
|Jan. 7, 2019
|Bay Area
|Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14
Here are the latest rankings, the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings of the season:
- Alabama: 12-0
- Clemson: 12-0
- Notre Dame: 12-0
- Georgia: 11-1
- Oklahoma: 11-1
- Ohio State: 11-1
- Michigan: 10-2
- UCF: 11-0
- Florida: 9-3
- LSU: 9-3
- Washington: 9-3
- Penn State: 9-3
- Washington State: 10-2
- Texas: 9-3
- Kentucky: 9-3
- West Virginia: 9-3
- Utah: 9-3
- Mississippi State: 8-4
- Texas A&M: 8-4
- Syracuse: 9-3
- Northwestern: 8-4
- Boise State: 10-2
- Iowa State: 7-4
- Missouri: 8-4
- Fresno State: 10-2
College Football Playoff: Scores, history
SEMIFINALS
|Season
|Semifinal
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|2014
|Rose
|No. 2 Oregon
|59-20
|No. 3 Florida State
|2014
|Sugar
|No. 4 Ohio State
|42-35
|No. 1 Alabama
|2015
|Orange
|No. 1 Clemson
|37-17
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|2015
|Cotton
|No. 2 Alabama
|38-0
|No. 3 Michigan State
|2016
|Fiesta
|No. 2 Clemson
|31-0
|No. 3 Ohio State
|2016
|Peach
|No. 1 Alabama
|24-7
|No. 4 Washington
|2017
|Rose
|No. 3 Georgia
|54-48 (2OT)
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|2017
|Sugar
|No. 4 Alabama
|24-6
|No. 1 Clemson
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
|Season
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|Location
|2014
|No. 4 Ohio State
|42-20
|No. 2 Oregon
|AT&T Stadium
|2015
|No. 2 Alabama
|45-40
|No. 1 Clemson
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|2016
|No. 2 Clemson
|35-31
|No. 1 Alabama
|Raymond James Stadium
|2017
|No. 4 Alabama
|26-23 (OT)
|No. 3 Georgia
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
College Football Playoff: Selection committee members
- Rob Mullens, Chair: Director of Athletics at Oregon
- Frank Beamer: Former coach at Virginia Tech
- Paola Boivin: Professor at Arizona State
- Jeff Bower: Former coach at Southern Miss
- Joe Castiglione: Director of Athletics at Oklahoma
- Herb Deromedi: Former coach at Central Michigan
- Ken Hatfield: Former coach
- Chris Howard: President at Robert Morris
- Bobby Johnson: Former coach at Vanderbilt
- Ronnie Lott: Former All-American at Southern California
- Gene Smith: Director of Athletics at Ohio State
- Todd Stansbury: Director of Athletics at Georgia Tech
- Scott Stricklin: Director of Athletics at Florida