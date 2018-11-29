College Football Playoff selection show: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

Alabama vs. Georgia: Winning the SEC Championship could mean a spot in the CFP

The College Football Playoff selection show for the 2018 season is almost here. Below, you can find the time, TV channel and watch online information.

Going into the last week of games until the selection show, the top four is No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Georgia

College Football Playoff selection show: Time, TV channel

The final CFP rankings will be announced live during the selection show at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 2. It can be watched on ESPN.

During the show, the final CFP Top 25 rankings will be revealed, as will the semifinal matchups and New Year's Six games. The semifinal games will match No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3.

College Football Playoff selection show: How to watch online

The CFP selection show can be watched online through WatchESPN.

College Football Playoff schedule

Date Bowl Location Dec. 29 Orange (Semifinal) Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Dec. 29 Cotton (Semifinal) AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Jan. 7, 2019 Bay Area Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14

Here are the latest rankings, the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings of the season:

Alabama: 12-0 Clemson: 12-0 Notre Dame: 12-0 Georgia: 11-1 Oklahoma: 11-1 Ohio State: 11-1 Michigan: 10-2 UCF: 11-0 Florida: 9-3 LSU: 9-3 Washington: 9-3 Penn State: 9-3 Washington State: 10-2 Texas: 9-3 Kentucky: 9-3 West Virginia: 9-3 Utah: 9-3 Mississippi State: 8-4 Texas A&M: 8-4 Syracuse: 9-3 Northwestern: 8-4 Boise State: 10-2 Iowa State: 7-4 Missouri: 8-4 Fresno State: 10-2

College Football Playoff: Scores, history

SEMIFINALS

Season Semifinal Winner Score Loser 2014 Rose No. 2 Oregon 59-20 No. 3 Florida State 2014 Sugar No. 4 Ohio State 42-35 No. 1 Alabama 2015 Orange No. 1 Clemson 37-17 No. 4 Oklahoma 2015 Cotton No. 2 Alabama 38-0 No. 3 Michigan State 2016 Fiesta No. 2 Clemson 31-0 No. 3 Ohio State 2016 Peach No. 1 Alabama 24-7 No. 4 Washington 2017 Rose No. 3 Georgia 54-48 (2OT) No. 3 Oklahoma 2017 Sugar No. 4 Alabama 24-6 No. 1 Clemson

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Season Winner Score Loser Location 2014 No. 4 Ohio State 42-20 No. 2 Oregon AT&T Stadium 2015 No. 2 Alabama 45-40 No. 1 Clemson University of Phoenix Stadium 2016 No. 2 Clemson 35-31 No. 1 Alabama Raymond James Stadium 2017 No. 4 Alabama 26-23 (OT) No. 3 Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium

