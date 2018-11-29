College football: Utah, Washington vie for Rose Bowl spot in Pac-12 title game

Pac-12 championship

No. 17 Utah (9-3, 6-3, No. 17 CFP) vs. No. 10 Washington (9-3, 7-2, No. 11 CFP) at Santa Clara, California, Friday, 8 p.m. EST (Fox)

Series Record: Washington leads 11-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

While the rest of the Power Five conference title games have playoff implications, the Pac-12 game has a more traditional prize with the winner getting a berth in Rose Bowl. The Utes have never played in the Rose Bowl, while the Huskies were last there following the 2000 season.

Congratulations to Ben Burr Kirven for handling business on & OFF the field!#Pac12FB Scholar Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/OC70Fwedge — Coach Petersen (@CoachPeteUW) November 28, 2018

KEY MATCHUP

Utes run D vs. Huskies RB Myles Gaskin. Utah brings the Pac-12's top run defense into the game but will have its hands full with Gaskin, who ran for 143 yards in the first meeting between the teams and is the third-leading rusher in Pac-12 history. Gaskin was banged up in a loss to Oregon and missed a loss at California. The Huskies' only loss with a healthy Gaskin was in the opener against Auburn.

Myles Gaskin.



Offensive Player of the Week ☔️#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/jTZIOQ0BYQ — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 27, 2018

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: QB Jason Shelley. Shelley is 3-0 as the starter after Tyler Huntley was sidelined with an injury. Shelley has completed 54 of 96 passes for 723 yards this season and has not committed a turnover in his three starts.

Washington: LB Ben Burr-Kirven. The Huskies top linebacker has double-digit tackles in 10 of 12 games this season and is the leader of the Pac-12's No. 1 ranked defense. Burr-Kirven's 155 total tackles are tied for the most in the nation and the second most for a Washington player since 1989.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah makes first appearance in Pac-12 title game. ... Washington won its only previous trip to the title game over Colorado in 2016. ... Washington won first meeting 21-7 at Utah in September. ... Huskies are playing same team twice in a season for first time since 2010 against Nebraska. The Utes last did it in 1945 vs. Denver. ... Utah K Matt Gay has made 21 straight FG tries. ... Utes LB Chase Hansen leads the Pac-12 with 22 tackles for loss. ... Washington QB Jake Browning's 38 wins as a starter are the most for a QB in Pac-12 history. ... The Huskies are 18-1 the past three seasons when they have a runner reach 100 yards rushing.

This article was written by The Associated Press from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.