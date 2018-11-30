2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, how to watch

The 2018 FCS Playoffs will continue in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 1. Below, see the bracket, schedule, teams and scores from the finished games.

There were 24 teams at the start of the playoffs, as the top eight seeds had byes into second round. North Dakota State is the No. 1 seed and plays Montana State in the second round.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket

2018 FCS Playoffs: Scores, schedule

SECOND ROUND (December 1)

Jacksonville State at No. 7 Maine, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN3 | Live stats

James Madison at No. 8 Colgate, 1 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats

Wofford at No. 4 Kennesaw State, 2 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats

Montana State at No. 1 North Dakota State, 3 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats

Duquesne at No. 5 South Dakota State, 3 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats

Southeast Missouri State at No. 2 Weber State, 4 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats

Nicholls State at No. 3 Eastern Washington, 5 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats

Northern Iowa at No. 6 UC Davis, 7 p.m. on ESPN3 | Live stats

FIRST ROUND (November 24)

Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

ROUND DAY DATE TIME NETWORK First (8 games/8 sites) Duquesne 31, Towson 10 Saturday Nov. 24 2 p.m. ET ESPN3 Wofford 19, Elon 7 Saturday Nov. 24 2 p.m. ESPN3 Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14 Saturday Nov. 24 2 p.m. ESPN3 Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14 Saturday Nov. 24 3 p.m. ESPN3 James Madison 20, Delaware 6 Saturday Nov. 24 3 p.m. ESPN3 Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30 Saturday Nov. 24 4 p.m. ESPN3 Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13 Saturday Nov. 24 5 p.m. ESPN3 Jacksonville State 34, East Tennessee State 27 Saturday Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. ESPN3 Second (8 games/8 sites) Jacksonville State at No. 7 Maine Saturday Dec. 1 12 p.m. ESPN3 James Madison at No. 8 Colgate Saturday Dec. 1 1 p.m. ESPN3 Wofford at No. 4 Kennesaw State Saturday Dec. 1 2 p.m. ESPN3 Montana State at No. 1 North Dakota State Saturday Dec. 1 3 p.m. ESPN3 Duquesne at No. 5 South Dakota State Saturday Dec. 1 3 p.m. ESPN3 Southeast Missouri State at No. 2 Weber State Saturday Dec. 1 4 p.m. ESPN3 Nicholls State at No. 3 Eastern Washington Saturday Dec. 1 5 p.m. ESPN3 Northern Iowa at No. 6 UC Davis Saturday Dec. 1 7 p.m. ESPN3 Quarterfinals (4 sites) TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA TBD vs. TBD Fri./Sat. Dec. 7/8 TBA TBA Semifinals (2 sites) TBD vs. TBD Friday Dec. 14 8 p.m. ESPN2 TBD vs. TBD Saturday Dec. 15 2 p.m. ESPN2 National Championship (Frisco, Texas) TBD vs. TBD Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 12 p.m. ESPN2

2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch

The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN3. The quarterfinals will be shown on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3. For the semifinals, both games will be on ESPN2, as will the national championship game.

The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams

Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically.

Here are the automatic qualifiers:

Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State

Patriot: Colgate

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State

Pioneer: San Diego

Big South: Kennesaw State

Big Sky: Weber State

CAA: Maine

Northeast: Duquesne

Southern: Wofford

Southland: Nicholls

Here are the Top 8 seeds:

North Dakota State: 11-0 Weber State: 9-2 Eastern Washington: 9-2 Kennesaw State: 10-1 South Dakota State: 8-2 UC Davis: 9-2 Maine: 8-3 Colgate: 9-1

2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2017 North Dakota State 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall 49-29 Montana Huntington, W. Va. 1995 Montana 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1994 Youngstown State 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W. Va. 1993 Youngstown State 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1992 Marshall 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W. Va. 1991 Youngstown State 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern 37-34 Stephen F. Austin* Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wa. 1985 Georgia Southern 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wa. 1984 Montana State 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated

RELATED: Schools with the most FCS championships