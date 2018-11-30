football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 2, 2018

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

Find College Football Playoff rankings from here. Below, check out the CFP Top 25 scores and schedule for bowl games.

The top four: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

College Football Playoff rankings: Final Top 25

  1. Alabama: 13-0
  2. Clemson: 13-0
  3. Notre Dame: 12-0
  4. Oklahoma: 12-1
  5. Georgia: 11-2
  6. Ohio State: 12-1
  7. Michigan: 10-2
  8. UCF: 12-0
  9. Washington: 10-3
  10. Florida: 9-3
  11. LSU: 9-3
  12. Penn State: 9-3
  13. Washington State: 10-2
  14. Kentucky: 9-3
  15. Texas: 9-4
  16. West Virginia: 8-3
  17. Utah: 9-4
  18. Mississippi State: 8-4
  19. Texas A&M: 8-4
  20. Syracuse: 9-3
  21. Fresno State: 11-2
  22. Northwestern: 8-5
  23. Missouri: 8-4
  24. Iowa State: 8-4
  25. Boise State: 10-3

College Football Playoff rankings: Scores, schedule

  • No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (Orange Bowl), 8 p.m., Dec. 29, ESPN
  • No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (Cotton Bowl), 4 p.m., Dec. 29, ESPN
  • No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas (Sugar Bowl), 8:45 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN
  • No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington (Rose Bowl), 5 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN
  • No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida (Peach Bowl), 12 p.m., Dec. 29, ESPN
  • No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU (Fiesta Bowl), 1 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here was the Week 14 information for CFP ranked teams.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

These were the CFP Top 25 going into the conference championship games. These are the fifth and second-to-last rankings of the season:

  1. Alabama: 12-0
  2. Clemson: 12-0
  3. Notre Dame: 12-0
  4. Georgia: 11-1
  5. Oklahoma: 11-1
  6. Ohio State: 11-1
  7. Michigan: 10-2
  8. UCF: 11-0
  9. Florida: 9-3
  10. LSU: 9-3
  11. Washington: 9-3
  12. Penn State: 9-3
  13. Washington State: 10-2
  14. Texas: 9-3
  15. Kentucky: 9-3
  16. West Virginia: 8-3
  17. Utah: 9-3
  18. Mississippi State: 8-4
  19. Texas A&M: 8-4
  20. Syracuse: 9-3
  21. Northwestern: 8-4
  22. Boise State: 10-2
  23. Iowa State: 7-4
  24. Missouri: 8-4
  25. Fresno State: 10-2

College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.

  • Orange Bowl (Semifinal): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma | 4/8 p.m. on Dec. 29
  • Cotton Bowl (Semifinal): No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame |4/8 p.m. on Dec. 29
  • Peach Bowl: 12 p.m. on Dec. 29
  • Fiesta Bow: 1 p.m. on Jan. 1
  • Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. on Jan. 1
  • Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.

2014

  • Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

  • Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

  • Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

  • Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

2014

  • Week 10: Mississippi State
  • Week 11: Mississippi State
  • Week 12: Mississippi State
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16 (selection day): Alabama

2015

  • Week 9: Clemson
  • Week 10: Clemson
  • Week 11: Clemson
  • Week 12: Clemson
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2016

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: (selection day) Alabama

2017

  • Week 10: Georgia
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2018

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14 (selection day): Alabama