College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Alabama vs. Georgia: Winning the SEC Championship could mean a spot in the CFP

It's a huge week for the College Football Playoff rankings, as teams try to win conference titles and make a statement before the CFP selection show. Below, find the Week 14 CFP Top 25 scores and schedule.

No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship. In other big games, No. 6 Ohio State plays No. 21 Northwestern for the Big Ten title and No. 5 Oklahoma meets rival No. 14 Texas for the Big 12 crown.

Here is the Week 14 schedule for CFP ranked teams. Games are played on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

Find the CFP Top 25 below going into the conference championship games. These are the fifth and second-to-last rankings of the season:

Alabama: 12-0 Clemson: 12-0 Notre Dame: 12-0 Georgia: 11-1 Oklahoma: 11-1 Ohio State: 11-1 Michigan: 10-2 UCF: 11-0 Florida: 9-3 LSU: 9-3 Washington: 9-3 Penn State: 9-3 Washington State: 10-2 Texas: 9-3 Kentucky: 9-3 West Virginia: 8-3 Utah: 9-3 Mississippi State: 8-4 Texas A&M: 8-4 Syracuse: 9-3 Northwestern: 8-4 Boise State: 10-2 Iowa State: 7-4 Missouri: 8-4 Fresno State: 10-2

College Football Playoff rankings: Prediction

The wait is almost over. But many questions remain.

With the selection committee ranking Oklahoma fifth and Ohio State sixth even after the Buckeyes' drubbing of then-No. 4 Michigan, has the Oklahoma-or-Ohio State debate already been settled? In other words, if Oklahoma beats Texas for the Big 12 title, is there anything Ohio State can do to still jump the Sooners?

Maybe. Just maybe.

If Oklahoma barely beats the Longhorns in an ugly game and Ohio State routs Northwestern, that could make the Buckeyes' argument get even louder. There's a kind of precedent, too. In 2014, Ohio State was No. 5 in the CFP rankings and then beat No. 13 Wisconsin 59-0 to win the Big Ten Championship Game. TCU, which was ranked third, defeated Iowa State 55-3...and dropped three spots to sixth.

Of course, Oklahoma is playing No. 14 Texas and can avenge its only loss of the season. So the situation isn't exactly the same.

The other huge question is about the SEC Championship. Could the loser still get in? Alabama is a strong No. 1, so if the Tide lose in a thriller, it's possible Alabama gets in ahead of a one-loss Oklahoma and one-loss Ohio State. But what about Georgia? If the Bulldogs look like the only team in the country capable of beating Alabama even in defeat, could Georgia actually remain fourth on Sunday?

Then there's the potential for other upsets in conference title games. Utah could knock out Washington and play in the Rose Bowl. Or Memphis could upset top-10 UCF and give the Mountain West champion (Boise State or Fresno State) a spot in a New Year's Six game.

