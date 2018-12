Army-Navy Game 2018: Time, TV channel, livestream information

Here's a look at the Army and Navy football uniforms

The 2018 Army-Navy Game will add another edition to the historic rivalry. Below, find game time, TV channel and livestream information.

Army and Navy will play for the 119th time, with this year's game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Army and Black Knights coach Jeff Monken are 9-2 and ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll. Navy and Midshipmen coach Ken Niumatalolo are 3-9 this season.

Army-Navy Game 2018: Time

Army and Navy will start at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 8, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Army-Navy Game 2018: TV channel, livestream

The Black Knights and Midshipmen will be playing on CBS. It can also be watched through CBSSports.com. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will call the game.

Army-Navy Game 2018: Preview

After losing to Navy 14 consecutive times from 2002 through 2015, the Black Knights go for their third win in a row in the series on Saturday.

Army will be favored to get there, too. The Black Knights are one win away from a second consecutive 10-win season. This year, Army averages 30.8 points per game, with QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. leading the offense.

Navy is 3-9 this season. Malcolm Perry leads the Midshipmen with 1,035 rushing yards.

In last year's game, Army won after Navy missed a field goal on the final play in snowy conditions. Expect Army to win by a more comfortable margin this year, but Navy could still keep it close despite the discrepancies statistically and with the records.

Army Stat Navy 9-2 Record 3-9 30.8 Points per game 26.2 18.1 Points allowed PG 34.9 384.4 Offensive YPG 360.7 81.4 Pass YPG 72.2 303.0 Rush YPG 288.5 301.3 Defensive YPG 438.3 194.82 Pass defense YPG 249.3 106.5 Rush defense YPG 189.0 Kelvin Hopkins, Jr.

895 yards Passing leader Garret Lewis

398 yards Hopkins Jr.

783 yards Rushing leader Malcolm Perry

1,035 yards Jordan Asberry

197 yards Receiving yards leader Taylor Jackson

211 yards James Nachtigal

73 total tackles Defensive leader Taylor Heflin

93 total tackles

