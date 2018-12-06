College Football Awards Show: Time, TV schedule, finalists, and winners

Tua Tagovailoa is up for two awards at the 2018 College Football Awards show, asAlabama leads all school with six finalists.

The College Football Awards show airs Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The show, taking place in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, will see 13 awards presented, though three winners have already been announced.

Here’s everything you need to know about it:

How to watch:

When: 7 p.m., ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Breakdown:

Alabama leads the way with six finalists for awards, including Tua Tagovailoa and Quinnen Williams, who are both up for two awards.

The two awards Tagovailoa is up for hold extra significance due to another award being presented this Saturday — the Heisman.

Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray are both in the running for the Maxwell Award for the college player of the year, and the Davey O’Brien award for the nation’s best quarterback, and are also two of the three finalists for the Heisman.

The Maxwell Award was established in 1937, two years after the Heisman. Since then, 39 of the 81 winners of the Maxwell Award went on to win the Heisman (48.1 percent). The Davey O’Brien Award was first presented in 1981, and 18 of its 37 winners have gone on to win the Heisman (48.6 percent). Only 10 players have ever won all three:

Year Winner of Heisman, Maxwell, & Davey O'Brien School 1984 Doug Flutie Boston College 1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami 1990 Ty Detmer BYU 1992 Gino Torretta Miami 1993 Charlie Ward Florida State 1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida 2007 Tim Tebow Florida 2010 Cam Newton Auburn 2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon 2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma

Finalists:

Here is a list of all awards and the finalists for each:

Chuck Bednarik Award

Description: College Defensive Player of the Year

Finalists: Josh Allen, Kentucky (Sr.); Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.); Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)

Biletnikoff Award

Description: Outstanding receiver

Finalists: Andy Isabella, UMass (Sr.); Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (So.); Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (So.)

Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award

Description: Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker

Finalists: Cooper Rothe, Wyoming (So.); Andre Szmut, Syracuse (Fr.); Cole Tracy, LSU (Sr.)

Ray Guy Award

Description: College Punter of the Year

Finalists: Braden Mann, Texas A&M (Jr.); James Smith, Cincinnati (So.); Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah (So.)

Maxwell Award

Description: College Player of the Year

Finalists: Will Grier, West Virginia (Sr.); Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.); Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (So.)

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Description: Nation’s Best Quarterback

Finalists: Gardner Minshew II, Washington State (Gr.); Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.); Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (So.)

Outland Trophy

Description: Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

Finalists: Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.); Jonah Williams, Alabama (So.); Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Description: Nation’s Best Defensive Back

Finalists: DeAndre Baker, Georgia (Sr.); Julian Love, Notre Dame (Jr.); Greedy Williams, LSU (So.)

Doak Walker Award

Description: Nation’s Premier Running Back

Finalists: Travis Etienne, Clemson (So.); Darrell Henderson, Memphis (So.); Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (So.)

The Home Depot Coach of the Year

Winner: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award

Winner: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Disney Spirit Award

Winner: Tyler Trent, Inspirational Purdue football super fan

Walter Camp All-America Team

Winner announced Dec. 6