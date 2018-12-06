College Football Awards Show: Time, TV schedule, finalists, and winners

The College Football Awards show airs Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The show, taking place in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, will see 13 awards presented, though three winners have already been announced.
Here’s everything you need to know about it:
How to watch:
When: 7 p.m., ET
TV: ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN
Breakdown:
Alabama leads the way with six finalists for awards, including Tua Tagovailoa and Quinnen Williams, who are both up for two awards.
The two awards Tagovailoa is up for hold extra significance due to another award being presented this Saturday — the Heisman.
Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray are both in the running for the Maxwell Award for the college player of the year, and the Davey O’Brien award for the nation’s best quarterback, and are also two of the three finalists for the Heisman.
The Maxwell Award was established in 1937, two years after the Heisman. Since then, 39 of the 81 winners of the Maxwell Award went on to win the Heisman (48.1 percent). The Davey O’Brien Award was first presented in 1981, and 18 of its 37 winners have gone on to win the Heisman (48.6 percent). Only 10 players have ever won all three:
|Year
|Winner of Heisman, Maxwell, & Davey O'Brien
|School
|1984
|Doug Flutie
|Boston College
|1986
|Vinny Testaverde
|Miami
|1990
|Ty Detmer
|BYU
|1992
|Gino Torretta
|Miami
|1993
|Charlie Ward
|Florida State
|1996
|Danny Wuerffel
|Florida
|2007
|Tim Tebow
|Florida
|2010
|Cam Newton
|Auburn
|2014
|Marcus Mariota
|Oregon
|2017
|Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
Finalists:
Here is a list of all awards and the finalists for each:
Chuck Bednarik Award
Description: College Defensive Player of the Year
Finalists: Josh Allen, Kentucky (Sr.); Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.); Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)
Biletnikoff Award
Description: Outstanding receiver
Finalists: Andy Isabella, UMass (Sr.); Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (So.); Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (So.)
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Description: Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
Finalists: Cooper Rothe, Wyoming (So.); Andre Szmut, Syracuse (Fr.); Cole Tracy, LSU (Sr.)
Ray Guy Award
Description: College Punter of the Year
Finalists: Braden Mann, Texas A&M (Jr.); James Smith, Cincinnati (So.); Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah (So.)
Maxwell Award
Description: College Player of the Year
Finalists: Will Grier, West Virginia (Sr.); Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.); Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (So.)
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Description: Nation’s Best Quarterback
Finalists: Gardner Minshew II, Washington State (Gr.); Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.); Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (So.)
Outland Trophy
Description: Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
Finalists: Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.); Jonah Williams, Alabama (So.); Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Description: Nation’s Best Defensive Back
Finalists: DeAndre Baker, Georgia (Sr.); Julian Love, Notre Dame (Jr.); Greedy Williams, LSU (So.)
Doak Walker Award
Description: Nation’s Premier Running Back
Finalists: Travis Etienne, Clemson (So.); Darrell Henderson, Memphis (So.); Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (So.)
The Home Depot Coach of the Year
Winner: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
Winner: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Disney Spirit Award
Winner: Tyler Trent, Inspirational Purdue football super fan
Walter Camp All-America Team
Winner announced Dec. 6