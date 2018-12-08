football-fbs flag

Bria Felician | NCAA.com | December 8, 2018

Army-Navy Game: Black Knights win 119th meeting

Army defeated Navy 17-10 to win its third-straight game in the rivalry series, allowing the Black Knights to retain bragging rights. The Midshipmen lead the series 60-52-7.

Here are the scores from the five most recent Army-Navy games: 

Army-Navy Game: History, results

YEAR LOCATION WINNER, SCORE SERIES
2013 Philadelphia Navy, 34-7 Navy, 58-49-7
2014 Baltimore, Md. Navy, 17-10 Navy, 59-49-7
2015 Philadelphia Navy, 21-17 Navy, 60-49-7
2016 Baltimore, Md. Army, 21-17 Navy, 60-50-7
2017 Philadelphia Army, 14-13 Navy, 60-51-7
2018 Philadelphia Army, 17-10 Navy, 60-52-7