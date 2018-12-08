Army-Navy Game: Black Knights win 119th meeting

Army defeated Navy 17-10 to win its third-straight game in the rivalry series, allowing the Black Knights to retain bragging rights. The Midshipmen lead the series 60-52-7.
Army-Navy Game: Score, live updates, stats
Here are the scores from the five most recent Army-Navy games:
Army-Navy Game: History, results
|YEAR
|LOCATION
|WINNER, SCORE
|SERIES
|2013
|Philadelphia
|Navy, 34-7
|Navy, 58-49-7
|2014
|Baltimore, Md.
|Navy, 17-10
|Navy, 59-49-7
|2015
|Philadelphia
|Navy, 21-17
|Navy, 60-49-7
|2016
|Baltimore, Md.
|Army, 21-17
|Navy, 60-50-7
|2017
|Philadelphia
|Army, 14-13
|Navy, 60-51-7
|2018
|Philadelphia
|Army, 17-10
|Navy, 60-52-7