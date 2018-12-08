Army-Navy game: Scores, live updates, stats

Army and Navy play Saturday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET in Philadelphia for the 119th meeting in the rivalry. Below, find the score, live updates and stats.
This historic rivalry dates to 1890 when Navy shut out Army 24-0 in West Point. The Midshipmen leads the series 60-51-7 while the Black Knights look for their third consecutive win.
RELATED: How to watch the 2018 Army-Navy game | Live stats
Last year in Philadelphia, Army edged out Navy 14-13 when the Midshipmen missed a 31-yard field goal in the final seconds of the snowy, December game.
Army-Navy Game: Score, live updates, stats
Here are the scores from the five most recent Army-Navy games:
Army-Navy Game: History, results
|YEAR
|LOCATION
|WINNER, SCORE
|SERIES
|2013
|Philadelphia
|Navy, 34-7
|Navy, 58-49-7
|2014
|Baltimore, Md.
|Navy, 17-10
|Navy, 59-49-7
|2015
|Philadelphia
|Navy, 21-17
|Navy, 60-49-7
|2016
|Baltimore, Md.
|Army, 21-17
|Navy, 60-50-7
|2017
|Philadelphia
|Army, 14-13
|Navy, 60-51-7
Our Time To Rise #NavyFootball https://t.co/4ctXnjKbAn pic.twitter.com/avc8y32fjx— Navy Football (@NavyFB) December 3, 2018
This year, the Midshipmen are led by junior quarterback Malcom Perry who has totaled 1,035 yards so far this season, a team high, while Army is led by junior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins, Jr. who tops the Black Knights' stat book this year in passing yards (895) and rushing yards (783).
WATCH: Here's a look at the Army Navy football uniforms
Army heads into the game with a superior 9-2 record that has earned the Black Knights the No. 22 spot in the AP poll. Navy, on the other hand, has struggled, posted a 3-9 record that includes wins over Memphis, Lehigh and Tulsa. If Army wins, this will be the second consecutive 10-win season for the program.
MORE: Relive all the action from the 2017 Army-Navy game
Here is the schedule for this year's game:
|TIME
|LOCATION
|TV CHANNEL
|3 p.m.
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|CBS
👏👏👏👏👏👏#BEATnavy pic.twitter.com/X8FWAK0T0Y— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) December 5, 2018