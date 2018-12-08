Army-Navy game: Scores, live updates, stats

The Army-Navy game is a chance for best friends to be rivals

The Army-Navy game is a chance for best friends to be rivals

Army and Navy play Saturday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET in Philadelphia for the 119th meeting in the rivalry. Below, find the score, live updates and stats.

This historic rivalry dates to 1890 when Navy shut out Army 24-0 in West Point. The Midshipmen leads the series 60-51-7 while the Black Knights look for their third consecutive win.

RELATED: How to watch the 2018 Army-Navy game | Live stats

Last year in Philadelphia, Army edged out Navy 14-13 when the Midshipmen missed a 31-yard field goal in the final seconds of the snowy, December game.

Army-Navy Game: Score, live updates, stats

Here are the scores from the five most recent Army-Navy games:

Army-Navy Game: History, results

YEAR LOCATION WINNER, SCORE SERIES 2013 Philadelphia Navy, 34-7 Navy, 58-49-7 2014 Baltimore, Md. Navy, 17-10 Navy, 59-49-7 2015 Philadelphia Navy, 21-17 Navy, 60-49-7 2016 Baltimore, Md. Army, 21-17 Navy, 60-50-7 2017 Philadelphia Army, 14-13 Navy, 60-51-7

This year, the Midshipmen are led by junior quarterback Malcom Perry who has totaled 1,035 yards so far this season, a team high, while Army is led by junior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins, Jr. who tops the Black Knights' stat book this year in passing yards (895) and rushing yards (783).

WATCH: Here's a look at the Army Navy football uniforms

Army heads into the game with a superior 9-2 record that has earned the Black Knights the No. 22 spot in the AP poll. Navy, on the other hand, has struggled, posted a 3-9 record that includes wins over Memphis, Lehigh and Tulsa. If Army wins, this will be the second consecutive 10-win season for the program.

MORE: Relive all the action from the 2017 Army-Navy game

Here is the schedule for this year's game: