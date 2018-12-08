football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 9, 2018

Heisman Trophy 2018: Oklahoma's Kyler Murray wins over Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy on Saturday, Dec. 8, beating fellow finalists Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins.

Murray became the first Heisman winner to replace the Heisman winner from the year prior, as he took over for 2017 winner Baker Mayfield as Oklahoma's starting quarterback. He's also the seventh Sooner to win the Heisman.

Heisman Trophy 2018: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, voting results

Here is the official vote count for the 2018 Heisman Trophy:

  1. Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray: 2,167
  2. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa: 1,871
  3. Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins: 783
  4. West Virginia QB Will Grier: 126
  5. Washington State QB Gardner Minshew: 122
  6. UCF QB McKenzie Milton: 39
  7. Clemson RB Travis Etienne: 29
  8. Alabama DL Quinnen Williams: 27
  9. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: 26
  10. Memphis RB Darrell Henderson: 21

Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy. He was one of three finalists — all quarterbacks.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were announced as finalists on Monday, Dec. 3.

MORE: Heisman Trophy winners and runners-up since 1935

Here's how they did this season:

Statistic Haskins Murray Tagovailoa
School Ohio State Oklahoma Alabama
Height 6-foot-3 5-foot-10 6-foot-1
Weight 220 pounds 195 pounds 218 pounds
Comp.-Att. 348-496 241-340 199-294
Passing Yards 4,580 4,053 3,353
Touchdown passes 47 40 37
Interceptions 8 7 4
Rushing yards 122 892 190
Rushing TDs 4 11 5

Haskins is the first Ohio State player to be a Heisman finalist since Troy Smith won it in 2006. He led the country in both passing yards (4,580) and touchdown passes (47) and a 12-1 record. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern to win the Big Ten Championship Game and will play Washington in the Rose Bowl.

Murray is the 10th Oklahoma player to be a Heisman finalist. His 51 total touchdowns and 4,945 total yards of offense lead the country. Murray led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a Big 12 title win against rival Texas. Oklahoma will play Alabama in the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

MORE: College football bowl schedule

Tagovailoa is the eighth Alabama finalist. In leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record, he passed for more than 3,300 yards despite often not playing in the fourth quarter. Alabama finished ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will play Oklahoma in a CFP semifinal in the Orange Bowl.

Heisman Trophy winners: History

Year Winner School Position
2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma QB
2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB
2015 Derrick Henry Alabama RB
2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon QB
2013 Jameis Winston Florida State QB
2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M QB
2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor QB
2010 Cam Newton Auburn QB
2009 Mark Ingram Jr. Alabama RB
2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma QB
2007 Tim Tebow Florida QB
2006 Troy Smith Ohio State QB
2005 Reggie Bush* Southern California RB
2004 Matt Leinart Southern California QB
2003 Jason White Oklahoma QB
2002 Carson Palmer Southern California QB
2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska QB
2000 Chris Weinke Florida State QB
1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin RB
1998 Ricky Williams Texas RB
1997 Charles Woodson Michigan CB/returner
1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida QB
1995 Eddie George Ohio State RB
1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado RB
1993 Charlie Ward Florida State QB
1992 Gino Torretta Miami QB
1991 Desmond Howard Miami WR/returner
1990 Ty Detmer BYU QB
1989 Andre Ware Houston QB
1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State RB
1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame WR
1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami QB
1985 Bo Jackson Auburn RB
1984 Doug Flutie Boston College QB
1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska RB
1982 Herschel Walker Georgia RB
1981 Marcus Allen Southern California RB
1980 George Rogers South Carolina RB
1979 Charles White Southern California RB
1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma RB
1977 Earl Campbell Texas RB
1976 Tony Dorsett Pitt RB
1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1973 John Cappelletti Penn State RB
1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska WR/RB
1971 Patt Sullivan Auburn QB
1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford QB
1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma FB
1968 O.J. Simpson Southern California HB
1967 Gary Beban UCLA QB
1966 Steve Spurrier Florida QB
1965 Mike Garrett Southern California HB
1964 John Huarte Notre Dame QB
1963 Roger Staubach Navy QB
1962 Terry Baker Oregon State QB
1961 Ernie Davis Syracuse HB/LB/FB
1960 Joe Bellino Navy HB
1959 Billy Cannon LSU HB
1958 Pete Dawkins Army HB
1957 John David Crow Texas A&M HB
1956 Paul Hornung Notre Dame QB
1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State HB
1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin FB
1953 Johnny Lattner Notre Dame HB
1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma HB
1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton HB
1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State HB/P
1949 Leon Hart Notre Dame End
1948 Doak Walker SMU HB
1947 Johnny Lujack Notre Dame QB
1946 Glenn Davis Army HB
1945 Doc Blanchard Army FB
1944 Les Horvath Ohio State QB/HB
1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame QB
1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia HB
1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota HB
1940 Tom Harmon Michigan HB
1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa HB/QB
1938 Davey O'Brien TCU QB
1937 Clint Frank Yale HB
1936 Larry Kelley Yale End
1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago HB

*Vacated