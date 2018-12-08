Heisman Trophy 2018: Oklahoma's Kyler Murray wins over Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy on Saturday, Dec. 8, beating fellow finalists Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins.

Murray became the first Heisman winner to replace the Heisman winner from the year prior, as he took over for 2017 winner Baker Mayfield as Oklahoma's starting quarterback. He's also the seventh Sooner to win the Heisman.

Here is the official vote count for the 2018 Heisman Trophy:

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray: 2,167 Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa: 1,871 Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins: 783 West Virginia QB Will Grier: 126 Washington State QB Gardner Minshew: 122 UCF QB McKenzie Milton: 39 Clemson RB Travis Etienne: 29 Alabama DL Quinnen Williams: 27 Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: 26 Memphis RB Darrell Henderson: 21

Here's how they did this season:

Statistic Haskins Murray Tagovailoa School Ohio State Oklahoma Alabama Height 6-foot-3 5-foot-10 6-foot-1 Weight 220 pounds 195 pounds 218 pounds Comp.-Att. 348-496 241-340 199-294 Passing Yards 4,580 4,053 3,353 Touchdown passes 47 40 37 Interceptions 8 7 4 Rushing yards 122 892 190 Rushing TDs 4 11 5

Haskins is the first Ohio State player to be a Heisman finalist since Troy Smith won it in 2006. He led the country in both passing yards (4,580) and touchdown passes (47) and a 12-1 record. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern to win the Big Ten Championship Game and will play Washington in the Rose Bowl.

Murray is the 10th Oklahoma player to be a Heisman finalist. His 51 total touchdowns and 4,945 total yards of offense lead the country. Murray led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a Big 12 title win against rival Texas. Oklahoma will play Alabama in the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Tagovailoa is the eighth Alabama finalist. In leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record, he passed for more than 3,300 yards despite often not playing in the fourth quarter. Alabama finished ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will play Oklahoma in a CFP semifinal in the Orange Bowl.

Heisman Trophy winners: History

Year Winner School Position 2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma QB 2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB 2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB 2015 Derrick Henry Alabama RB 2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon QB 2013 Jameis Winston Florida State QB 2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M QB 2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor QB 2010 Cam Newton Auburn QB 2009 Mark Ingram Jr. Alabama RB 2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma QB 2007 Tim Tebow Florida QB 2006 Troy Smith Ohio State QB 2005 Reggie Bush* Southern California RB 2004 Matt Leinart Southern California QB 2003 Jason White Oklahoma QB 2002 Carson Palmer Southern California QB 2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska QB 2000 Chris Weinke Florida State QB 1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin RB 1998 Ricky Williams Texas RB 1997 Charles Woodson Michigan CB/returner 1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida QB 1995 Eddie George Ohio State RB 1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado RB 1993 Charlie Ward Florida State QB 1992 Gino Torretta Miami QB 1991 Desmond Howard Miami WR/returner 1990 Ty Detmer BYU QB 1989 Andre Ware Houston QB 1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State RB 1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame WR 1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami QB 1985 Bo Jackson Auburn RB 1984 Doug Flutie Boston College QB 1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska RB 1982 Herschel Walker Georgia RB 1981 Marcus Allen Southern California RB 1980 George Rogers South Carolina RB 1979 Charles White Southern California RB 1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma RB 1977 Earl Campbell Texas RB 1976 Tony Dorsett Pitt RB 1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB 1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB 1973 John Cappelletti Penn State RB 1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska WR/RB 1971 Patt Sullivan Auburn QB 1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford QB 1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma FB 1968 O.J. Simpson Southern California HB 1967 Gary Beban UCLA QB 1966 Steve Spurrier Florida QB 1965 Mike Garrett Southern California HB 1964 John Huarte Notre Dame QB 1963 Roger Staubach Navy QB 1962 Terry Baker Oregon State QB 1961 Ernie Davis Syracuse HB/LB/FB 1960 Joe Bellino Navy HB 1959 Billy Cannon LSU HB 1958 Pete Dawkins Army HB 1957 John David Crow Texas A&M HB 1956 Paul Hornung Notre Dame QB 1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State HB 1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin FB 1953 Johnny Lattner Notre Dame HB 1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma HB 1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton HB 1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State HB/P 1949 Leon Hart Notre Dame End 1948 Doak Walker SMU HB 1947 Johnny Lujack Notre Dame QB 1946 Glenn Davis Army HB 1945 Doc Blanchard Army FB 1944 Les Horvath Ohio State QB/HB 1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame QB 1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia HB 1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota HB 1940 Tom Harmon Michigan HB 1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa HB/QB 1938 Davey O'Brien TCU QB 1937 Clint Frank Yale HB 1936 Larry Kelley Yale End 1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago HB

*Vacated