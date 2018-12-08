Heisman Trophy 2018: Oklahoma's Kyler Murray wins over Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy on Saturday, Dec. 8, beating fellow finalists Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins.
Murray became the first Heisman winner to replace the Heisman winner from the year prior, as he took over for 2017 winner Baker Mayfield as Oklahoma's starting quarterback. He's also the seventh Sooner to win the Heisman.
Heisman Trophy 2018: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, voting results
Here is the official vote count for the 2018 Heisman Trophy:
- Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray: 2,167
- Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa: 1,871
- Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins: 783
- West Virginia QB Will Grier: 126
- Washington State QB Gardner Minshew: 122
- UCF QB McKenzie Milton: 39
- Clemson RB Travis Etienne: 29
- Alabama DL Quinnen Williams: 27
- Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: 26
- Memphis RB Darrell Henderson: 21
Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy. He was one of three finalists — all quarterbacks.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were announced as finalists on Monday, Dec. 3.
Here's how they did this season:
|Statistic
|Haskins
|Murray
|Tagovailoa
|School
|Ohio State
|Oklahoma
|Alabama
|Height
|6-foot-3
|5-foot-10
|6-foot-1
|Weight
|220 pounds
|195 pounds
|218 pounds
|Comp.-Att.
|348-496
|241-340
|199-294
|Passing Yards
|4,580
|4,053
|3,353
|Touchdown passes
|47
|40
|37
|Interceptions
|8
|7
|4
|Rushing yards
|122
|892
|190
|Rushing TDs
|4
|11
|5
Haskins is the first Ohio State player to be a Heisman finalist since Troy Smith won it in 2006. He led the country in both passing yards (4,580) and touchdown passes (47) and a 12-1 record. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern to win the Big Ten Championship Game and will play Washington in the Rose Bowl.
Murray is the 10th Oklahoma player to be a Heisman finalist. His 51 total touchdowns and 4,945 total yards of offense lead the country. Murray led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a Big 12 title win against rival Texas. Oklahoma will play Alabama in the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Tagovailoa is the eighth Alabama finalist. In leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record, he passed for more than 3,300 yards despite often not playing in the fourth quarter. Alabama finished ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will play Oklahoma in a CFP semifinal in the Orange Bowl.
Heisman Trophy winners: History
|Year
|Winner
|School
|Position
|2018
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2017
|Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2016
|Lamar Jackson
|Louisville
|QB
|2015
|Derrick Henry
|Alabama
|RB
|2014
|Marcus Mariota
|Oregon
|QB
|2013
|Jameis Winston
|Florida State
|QB
|2012
|Johnny Manziel
|Texas A&M
|QB
|2011
|Robert Griffin III
|Baylor
|QB
|2010
|Cam Newton
|Auburn
|QB
|2009
|Mark Ingram Jr.
|Alabama
|RB
|2008
|Sam Bradford
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2007
|Tim Tebow
|Florida
|QB
|2006
|Troy Smith
|Ohio State
|QB
|2005
|Reggie Bush*
|Southern California
|RB
|2004
|Matt Leinart
|Southern California
|QB
|2003
|Jason White
|Oklahoma
|QB
|2002
|Carson Palmer
|Southern California
|QB
|2001
|Eric Crouch
|Nebraska
|QB
|2000
|Chris Weinke
|Florida State
|QB
|1999
|Ron Dayne
|Wisconsin
|RB
|1998
|Ricky Williams
|Texas
|RB
|1997
|Charles Woodson
|Michigan
|CB/returner
|1996
|Danny Wuerffel
|Florida
|QB
|1995
|Eddie George
|Ohio State
|RB
|1994
|Rashaan Salaam
|Colorado
|RB
|1993
|Charlie Ward
|Florida State
|QB
|1992
|Gino Torretta
|Miami
|QB
|1991
|Desmond Howard
|Miami
|WR/returner
|1990
|Ty Detmer
|BYU
|QB
|1989
|Andre Ware
|Houston
|QB
|1988
|Barry Sanders
|Oklahoma State
|RB
|1987
|Tim Brown
|Notre Dame
|WR
|1986
|Vinny Testaverde
|Miami
|QB
|1985
|Bo Jackson
|Auburn
|RB
|1984
|Doug Flutie
|Boston College
|QB
|1983
|Mike Rozier
|Nebraska
|RB
|1982
|Herschel Walker
|Georgia
|RB
|1981
|Marcus Allen
|Southern California
|RB
|1980
|George Rogers
|South Carolina
|RB
|1979
|Charles White
|Southern California
|RB
|1978
|Billy Sims
|Oklahoma
|RB
|1977
|Earl Campbell
|Texas
|RB
|1976
|Tony Dorsett
|Pitt
|RB
|1975
|Archie Griffin
|Ohio State
|RB
|1974
|Archie Griffin
|Ohio State
|RB
|1973
|John Cappelletti
|Penn State
|RB
|1972
|Johnny Rodgers
|Nebraska
|WR/RB
|1971
|Patt Sullivan
|Auburn
|QB
|1970
|Jim Plunkett
|Stanford
|QB
|1969
|Steve Owens
|Oklahoma
|FB
|1968
|O.J. Simpson
|Southern California
|HB
|1967
|Gary Beban
|UCLA
|QB
|1966
|Steve Spurrier
|Florida
|QB
|1965
|Mike Garrett
|Southern California
|HB
|1964
|John Huarte
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1963
|Roger Staubach
|Navy
|QB
|1962
|Terry Baker
|Oregon State
|QB
|1961
|Ernie Davis
|Syracuse
|HB/LB/FB
|1960
|Joe Bellino
|Navy
|HB
|1959
|Billy Cannon
|LSU
|HB
|1958
|Pete Dawkins
|Army
|HB
|1957
|John David Crow
|Texas A&M
|HB
|1956
|Paul Hornung
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1955
|Howard Cassady
|Ohio State
|HB
|1954
|Alan Ameche
|Wisconsin
|FB
|1953
|Johnny Lattner
|Notre Dame
|HB
|1952
|Billy Vessels
|Oklahoma
|HB
|1951
|Dick Kazmaier
|Princeton
|HB
|1950
|Vic Janowicz
|Ohio State
|HB/P
|1949
|Leon Hart
|Notre Dame
|End
|1948
|Doak Walker
|SMU
|HB
|1947
|Johnny Lujack
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1946
|Glenn Davis
|Army
|HB
|1945
|Doc Blanchard
|Army
|FB
|1944
|Les Horvath
|Ohio State
|QB/HB
|1943
|Angelo Bertelli
|Notre Dame
|QB
|1942
|Frank Sinkwich
|Georgia
|HB
|1941
|Bruce Smith
|Minnesota
|HB
|1940
|Tom Harmon
|Michigan
|HB
|1939
|Nile Kinnick
|Iowa
|HB/QB
|1938
|Davey O'Brien
|TCU
|QB
|1937
|Clint Frank
|Yale
|HB
|1936
|Larry Kelley
|Yale
|End
|1935
|Jay Berwanger
|Chicago
|HB
*Vacated
