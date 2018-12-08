Heisman Trophy: Baker Mayfield congratulates former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray for 2018 win

On Saturday, Dec. 8, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray became the first player to replace a former Heisman winner and win the Heisman the next year, earning 2,167 votes and beating out finalists Tua Tagovailoa and Dwayne Haskins for the prestigious award.

Former Oklahoma teammate, 2017 Heisman winner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted his congratulations to Murray immediately following the announcement.

"AND THATS WHAT WE CALL BACK TO BACK," Mayfield wrote. 'YOU DESERVE IT K1."

LETSSSSS GOOOOOO!!!!!! BACK TO BACK — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 9, 2018

Murray and the Sooners will play No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The winner of this semifinal game will play the winner of the Cotton Bowl, Clemson or Notre Dame, in the National Championship Game.

Murray has also been drafted by the Oakland A's to play Major League Baseball.

With Murray's win, he became the Sooners' seventh Heisman winner, tying Notre Dame and Ohio State for the most in history