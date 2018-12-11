Stagg Bowl: Live score, updates from Mount Union vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor in the 2018 DIII football championship

Just two teams remain in the 2018 DIII football championship. Mount Union and Mary Hardin-Baylor will end 2018 just like they did in 2017, squaring off in the Stagg Bowl at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Dec. 14 on ESPNU. This is your spot for live updates, scores and stats throughout the entire championship game.

Last season saw a 25-year run come to an end in Salem, Virginia and it concluded as it began. Mount Union won the first and last national championships in Salem Stadium, shutting out Mary Hardin-Baylor 12-0 for the 2017 title. It was the Purple Raiders 13th national championship, all of which came in Salem.

This season both teams enter with a perfect record. Stay right here for live updates, stats, scores and analysis from the DIII football championship.