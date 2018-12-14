FCS: North Dakota State-South Dakota State score, live updates, stats for semifinals

The 2018 FCS Playoffs continue Friday, Dec. 14 with North Dakota State playing South Dakota State in the first semifinal. Stay here for the score, live updates and stats.

The No. 1 Bison and the No. 5 Jackrabbits play at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the right to advance to the national championship in Frisco, Texas.

The second semifinal game will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET when No. 3 Eastern Washington takes on No. 7 Maine. The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 on ESPN2.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights from NDSU vs. SDSU:

North Dakota State-South Dakota State: Preview

North Dakota State is two wins away from winning the FCS national title for the seventh time in eight years.

But for the Bison to play for another championship, it must beat conference rival South Dakota State for the second time this year. On September 29, North Dakota State barely got by the Jackrabbits, winning 21-17 in the Fargodome. Now the Missouri Valley Football Conference foes return to the Fargodome.

The second meeting has a new twist, as Bison coach Chris Klieman was named the new Kansas State coach. Klieman plans on coaching the Bison through the FCS Playoffs. Current NDSU defensive coordinator Matt Entz has been named the new Bison head coach.

Friday will mark the 109th meeting between the Bison and the Jackrabbits. The series, which goes back to 1903, has NDSU leading 61-42-5 all-time. The two programs most recently met in the playoffs in the 2016 quarterfinals. NDSU won that game, 36-10.

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP: Championship info | Road to Frisco

