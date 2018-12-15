FCS: Maine-Eastern Washington score, live updates, stats for semifinals

The 2018 FCS Playoffs continue Saturday, Dec. 15 with Maine playing Eastern Washington in the second semifinal. Stay here for the score, live updates and stats.

The No. 3 Black Bears and the No. 7 Eagles play at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the right to advance to the national championship in Frisco, Texas. The winner will play North Dakota State.

The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 on ESPN2.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights from Maine vs. Eastern Washington:

FCS: Semifinal score, live updates, stats

Maine-Eastern Washington: Preview

The semifinals have been an arduous task for Eastern Washington since 2010.

For the fourth time since winning the 2010 NCAA Division I championship, the Eagles will get another chance to return to the title game when they host Maine in the semifinals of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.

Third-seeded Eastern (11-2) is the lone Big Sky Conference team remaining in the tournament after rallying in the fourth quarter to beat UC Davis 34-29 last week. No. 2 seed Weber State was upset by the seventh-seeded Black Bears 23-18 in another quarterfinal game on Friday. Maine is now 10-3 and were the outright champions in the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association).

Maine brings a defense to Cheney which leads FCS in rushing defense and ranks ninth overall. The Black Bears allowed just 68.7 yards on the ground this season, and are allowing just 2.11 yards per carry to lead FCS, while EWU is averaging 6.78 per carry to rank second in FCS offensively and 266.6 rushing (10th in FCS). Maine is also second in FCS in sacks, with three players with at least nine (Sterling Sheffield, Kayon Whitaker, Deshawn Stevens). The Black Bears also feature the FCS leader in passes Broken up (Manny Patterson with 22).

