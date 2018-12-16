Here are the 11 craziest numbers from the record-breaking 2018 DII football championship

The 2018 DII football season is officially in the books. Valdosta State took home its fourth national championship in a wild 49-47 victory over Ferris State that was decided in the final minute. It was a night of big numbers, those of record-setting proportions, that put the perfect stamp on a season full of big stats and plays.

Let's take a look at some of the crazier numbers from the championship game.

1 — Of the craziest plays you'll see in championship game history. Valdosta State's defensive back Cory Roberts lept out of bounds and attempted to tip the hopeful interception into his fellow teammate's hands. Instead, the Bulldogs' Keyondre Craig swept in and grabbed the touchdown, keeping Ferris State's championship hopes alive.

2 — Undefeated teams that entered the championship game. It was the first time since 2015 (Northwest Missouri State vs. Shepherd) that this occurred.

6 — Total touchdowns Blazers quarterback Rogan Wells was responsible for, a new championship game record. Wells tied the record for most passing touchdowns with five amid his huge day, throwing for 349 yards and snagging a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ivory Durham.

Is there anything Rogan Wells can't do?! Not only can he throw, he can catch too.#D2FB pic.twitter.com/9qMx4UCV08 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) December 16, 2018

7 — Consecutive drives Valdosta State scored on after missing a field goal on its opening drive. A costly holding penalty actually backed the Blazers up on the first drive, as they were inside the five ready to score.

12/15 — The date that Valdosta State won its fourth national championship on. It's also the exact same date it won its second national championship and third national championship on.

47 — The most points scored in regulation by a national runner-up. Carson-Newman scored 52 in four overtimes, eventually losing to Northwest Missouri State by six in 1999.

52 — Yards Jackson Dieterle booted a field goal, giving Ferris State a 10-7 lead. It was the longest field goal in championship game history, ousting Troy's Ted Clem's 50-yard kick in 1984.

80 — Yards Ferris State went on its first play of the game. Receiver Jevon Shaw took the ball from Jayru Campbell and then threw it to Keyondre Craig who sprinted to the end zone. It was the longest play in a championship game, breaking the 18-year-old record of 75 yards set by North Dakota State in 1990.

Ferris State's first play...80-yard TOUCHDOWN. pic.twitter.com/ZzJSW9k3yL — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) December 15, 2018

122 — Yards rushing by 2018 Harlon Hill winner, quarterback Jayru Campbell. He led all rushers in the game, and while he couldn't get the passing game going, he finished out his season with another strong performance.

Jayru Campbell busts through to put the Bulldogs back up. What a game so far. #D2FB pic.twitter.com/boyvikx94v — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) December 15, 2018

374 — Total net yards passing by Valdosta State, breaking Grand Valley State's record of 361 set in 2002. Wells passed for those 349 yards and thanks to a little tomfoolery on his receiving touchdown, the Blazers combined to break the record.

Rogan Wells just tied the #D2FB Championship single-game record with his FIFTH TD.



We still have four-plus minutes remaining in the THIRD quarter. #D2FB pic.twitter.com/xJufqXLGtz — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) December 15, 2018

945 -- Combined yards by Valdosta State (496) and Ferris State (449). While it wasn't a record, nor was their 96 total points, it certainly made for a title game full of non-stop action and one that won't be forgotten for a long time.

