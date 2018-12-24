football-fcs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 24, 2018

FCS playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch the 2018 championship

We are down to the last two teams in the 2018 FCS playoffs.

No. 1 North Dakota State will play No. 3 Eastern Washington for the national title. The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket

2018 FCS Playoffs: Scores, schedule

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Jan. 5)

SEMIFINALS (December 14 and 15)

QUARTERFINALS (December 7 and 8)

SECOND ROUND (December 1)

FIRST ROUND (November 24)

 Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

ROUND DAY DATE TIME NETWORK
FIRST ROUND (8 games/8 sites)        
Duquesne 31, Towson 10 Saturday Nov. 24 2 p.m. ESPN3
Wofford 19, Elon 7 Saturday Nov. 24 2 p.m. ESPN3
Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14 Saturday Nov. 24 2 p.m. ESPN3
Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14 Saturday Nov. 24 3 p.m. ESPN3
James Madison 20, Delaware 6 Saturday Nov. 24 3 p.m. ESPN3
Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30 Saturday Nov. 24 4 p.m. ESPN3
Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13 Saturday Nov. 24 5 p.m. ESPN3
Jacksonville State 34, East Tennessee State 27 Saturday Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. ESPN3
SECOND ROUND (8 games/8 sites)        
No. 7 Maine 55, Jacksonville State 27 Saturday Dec. 1 12 p.m. ESPN3
No. 8 Colgate 23, James Madison 20 Saturday Dec. 1 1 p.m. ESPN3
No. 4 Kennesaw State 13, Wofford 10 Saturday Dec. 1 2 p.m. ESPN3
No. 1 North Dakota State 52, Montana State 10 Saturday Dec. 1 3 p.m. ESPN3
No. 5 South Dakota State 51, Duquesne 6 Saturday Dec. 1 3 p.m. ESPN3
No. 2 Weber State 48, Southeast Missouri State 23 Saturday Dec. 1 4 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls State 21 Saturday Dec. 1 5 p.m. ESPN3
No. 6 UC Davis 23, UNI 16 Saturday Dec. 1 7 p.m. ESPN3
Quarterfinals (4 sites)        
No. 7 Maine 23, No. 2 Weber State 18 Friday Dec. 7 8 p.m. ESPN2
No. 1 North Dakota State 35, No. 8 Colgate 0 Saturday Dec. 8 12 p.m. ESPN
No. 5 South Dakota State 27, No. 4 Kennesaw St. 17 Saturday Dec. 8 2 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 Eastern Washington 34, No. 6 UC Davis 29 Saturday Dec. 8 4 p.m. ESPN3
Semifinals (2 sites)        
No. 1 NDSU 44, No. 5 SDSU 21 Friday Dec. 14 8 p.m. ESPN2
No. 3 Eastern Washington vs. No. 7 Maine Saturday Dec. 15 2 p.m. ESPN2
National Championship (Frisco, Texas)        
No. 1 North Dakota State Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 12 p.m. ESPN2

2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch

The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN3. The quarterfinals will be shown on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3. For the semifinals, both games will be on ESPN2, as will the national championship game.

The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams

Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically.

Here are the automatic qualifiers:

  • Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State
  • Patriot: Colgate
  • Missouri Valley: North Dakota State
  • Pioneer: San Diego
  • Big South: Kennesaw State
  • Big Sky: Weber State
  • CAA: Maine
  • Northeast: Duquesne
  • Southern: Wofford
  • Southland:  Nicholls

Here are the Top 8 seeds:

  1. North Dakota State: 11-0
  2. Weber State: 9-2
  3. Eastern Washington: 9-2
  4. Kennesaw State: 10-1
  5. South Dakota State: 8-2
  6. UC Davis: 9-2
  7. Maine: 8-3
  8. Colgate: 9-1

2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2017 North Dakota State 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2016 James Madison 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas
2015 North Dakota State 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas
2014 North Dakota State 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas
2013 North Dakota State 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas
2012 North Dakota State 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2011 North Dakota State 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2010 Eastern Washington 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas
2009 Villanova 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2008 Richmond 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2007 Appalachian State 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn.
2006 Appalachian State 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn.
2005 Appalachian State 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn.
2004 James Madison 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2003 Delaware 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn.
2002 Western Kentucky 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
2001 Montana 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn.
2000 Georgia Southern 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
1999 Georgia Southern 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1998 Massachusetts 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn.
1997 Youngstown State 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1996 Marshall 49-29 Montana Huntington, W. Va.
1995 Montana 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W. Va.
1994 Youngstown State 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W. Va.
1993 Youngstown State 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W. Va.
1992 Marshall 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W. Va.
1991 Youngstown State 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga.
1990 Georgia Southern 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga.
1989 Georgia Southern 37-34 Stephen F. Austin* Statesboro, Ga.
1988 Furman 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho
1987 Louisiana-Monroe 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho
1986 Georgia Southern 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wa.
1985 Georgia Southern 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wa.
1984 Montana State 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C.
1983 Southern Illinois 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C.
1982 Eastern Kentucky 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas
1981 Idaho State 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas
1980 Boise State 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.
1979 Eastern Kentucky 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla.
1978 Florida A&M 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated

