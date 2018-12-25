FCS playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch the 2018 championship

We are down to the last two teams in the 2018 FCS playoffs.

No. 1 North Dakota State will play No. 3 Eastern Washington for the national title. The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket

2018 FCS Playoffs: Scores, schedule

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Jan. 5)

SEMIFINALS (December 14 and 15)

QUARTERFINALS (December 7 and 8)

SECOND ROUND (December 1)

FIRST ROUND (November 24)

Here is the complete schedule by round:

NOTE: All times ET

2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch

The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN3. The quarterfinals will be shown on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3. For the semifinals, both games will be on ESPN2, as will the national championship game.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams

Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically.

Here are the automatic qualifiers:

Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State

Patriot: Colgate

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State

Pioneer: San Diego

Big South: Kennesaw State

Big Sky: Weber State

CAA: Maine

Northeast: Duquesne

Southern: Wofford

Southland: Nicholls

Here are the Top 8 seeds:

North Dakota State: 11-0 Weber State: 9-2 Eastern Washington: 9-2 Kennesaw State: 10-1 South Dakota State: 8-2 UC Davis: 9-2 Maine: 8-3 Colgate: 9-1

2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2017 North Dakota State 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall 49-29 Montana Huntington, W. Va. 1995 Montana 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1994 Youngstown State 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W. Va. 1993 Youngstown State 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1992 Marshall 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W. Va. 1991 Youngstown State 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern 37-34 Stephen F. Austin* Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wa. 1985 Georgia Southern 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wa. 1984 Montana State 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated

RELATED: Schools with the most FCS championships